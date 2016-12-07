Champaign council OKs safety plans for Kirby bridge over I-57

CHAMPAIGN — Safety fixes to the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 moved a step closer to reality after the Champaign City Council unanimously agreed to direct city staff to pursue various improvement plans.

The action comes after officers from seven homeowners' associations west of I-57 wrote to the council about the issue in late July and more than 50 of them attended a council meeting days later. They emphasized safety concerns about the bridge, mainly that it doesn't have lanes for pedestrians or bikers. Additional concerns were over high traffic volumes and speeds; bridge approaches being too steep; a lack of active warning devices; and a lack of alternative routes for walkers and bikers to cross I-57.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, not the city, is technically responsible for Kirby Avenue maintenance, but city staff found ways to pitch in despite that. City engineer David Clark and public works director Dennis Schmidt outlined short-, intermediate- and long-term actions that can all be taken to improve safety.

The city could also completely replace the bridge, which would likely be completed by 2023 at the earliest and require working with IDOT.

Short-term suggestions include lowering the speed limit on Kirby from 40 and 45 miles per hour to 35 and to install a flashing-light warning system on each bridge approach. The former would be expected to cost about $1,000 and be completed in January, while the latter is estimated at $130,000 with a completion date in September.

One intermediate-term suggestion is to complete a free jurisdictional transfer with the City of Champaign Township so that land on both sides of the bridge is in the city's jurisdiction, instead of only the land on the west side. Another is to complete street engineering evaluations on the Kirby corridor for a cost of $45,000, by June 2017.

The last would be to complete an engineering evaluation on the Copper Slough multi-use path. Clark and Schmidt said this would cost $45,000 and could connect the east and west sides of the overpass. However, they said it would complicate the right of way and intrude through backyards.

Suggested long-term actions are to explore funding options, since the project is unfunded, in addition to working with IDOT to schedule possible bridge replacement into its multi-year program.

Two people publicly voiced support for the ideas, while one said she and other District 5 residents aren't satisfied, calling them "Band-Aid" changes and asking officials to change the bridge's reflectors so bikes don't blend into them.

Council member Angie Brix said she drove over the bridge before the council meeting and understood the cause for concern.

"I want some sort of attention-grabbing flashing lights," Brix said about alerting drivers to the presence of pedestrians and bicyclists.