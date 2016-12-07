Champaign man admits burglary, gets probation

URBANA — A 19-year-old Champaign man who admitted his role in breaking into a Champaign home earlier this year has been sentenced to four years of probation and drug treatment.

Andre Runge, whose last known address was in the 700 block of West Harvard Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to residential burglary for a Feb. 5 break-in at a home in the 1100 block of West Charles Street, Champaign.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said Runge was one of three people seen breaking in the back door. They were caught after a foot chase and on Runge police found a backpack containing items stolen in other break-ins, Clark said.

But for the possibility of drug treatment, Runge faced a prison sentence for the residential burglary conviction. Another adult co-defendant was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the burglary.

Clark said Runge had prior adjudications as a juvenile for robbery, theft, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.