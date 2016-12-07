Danville council approves closure of Fire Station 3

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Danville city officials are proposing cutting firefighters at Station No. 3, pictured above, on Griffin Street in Danville, but maintaining the department administrative offices there. The proposal is part of an overall cost-saving plan within the fire division.

DANVILLE — Adelita Perez, who lives a few streets from Fire Station 3 on Griffin Street, told Danville aldermen that she could not get her three kids — an infant daughter, a son with asthma and her physically disabled teenage daughter — out of her house during a fire without help.

"I would need the fire department to get them out," Perez said during a packed city council meeting Tuesday night. She was one of about 10 people who addressed aldermen about the proposed closure of the station.

She pleaded with Danville aldermen to vote against the closure — stressing the importance of a quick response in an emergency and the high-volume of railroad traffic on routes to her house from other stations in the city — but they approved it, largely as a cost-saving measure.

Residents who spoke for closing Station 3 focused on the massive pension debt that continues to absorb a larger chunk of the city's revenues each year, and encouraged aldermen to vote for closure for the city's fiscal health.

Lynn McLinden said it's an unsustainable path that the city is on in regard to pensions and is "spiraling toward the drain."

"Please don't kick the can down the road," he said.

After nearly an hour of public comments for and against the plan, aldermen followed up those arguments with more than an hour of sometimes emotional debate that started with one alderman proposing that it was such a serious issue that they should let the residents decide by tabling the vote and taking it to a referendum. But most aldermen were against that, some stating that making tough decisions is why they were elected, and that motion was soundly defeated.

Debate finally wound down to a decision, and the council voted 9-4 to cut fire suppression at the Griffin Street station. One aldermen, Tom Stone, was absent.

Aldermen then voted 12-1 to reinstate the position of fire chief. Currently, the city has a public safety director over both the fire and police departments and three assistant chiefs in the fire department.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said the fire department will move to one chief and one assistant chief, eliminating two assistant-chief positions.

The city believes cutting firefighters at the Griffin Street station will allow initial savings by not equipping that site and more long-term savings by reducing the number of firefighters through attrition. The city wants to reduce the minimum number of firefighters the department must have on duty each shift from 13 to 10, but the firefighters union argues that would put lives and property at risk, as will cutting the number of fire stations from four to three.

But Eisenhauer has argued that according to Geographic Information System modeling, only the Holiday Hills area won't be reachable within four minutes with only three stations. And he's proposed extending a dead-end street to eliminate that issue.

In voting to close the station, aldermen added an addendum to the motion Tuesday night, stating that the city will not close Station 3 until that street is extended.