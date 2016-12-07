The Health Reporter Is In: Dec. 7, 2016

Have a question for our Health Reporter? Ask it by clicking here

Q: I read about the tragedy of Brigham Young University running backs coach Reno Mahe’s 3-year-old daughter, who died after getting tangled in a mini blind with cords around her neck. How can parents and grandparents know if their drapes and blinds are safe if they have kids are in the house? For example, if you have cords, is it considered safe enough to move them out of reach?

A: Window coverings with cords accessible to small children just aren’t safe, period. Even a cord draped over a high, seemingly out-of-reach curtain rod can be reached and pulled down by a determined child standing on a chair or bed.

To be certain your window coverings are safe for kids to be around, make them cordless, advised Tim Donaldson, owner of The Blind Man, Champaign.

“Cordless is about the only guarantee,” he said.

If you can’t convert to cordless, Donaldson said, there are plastic cord cleats that can be screwed into a window frame or wall that cords can be wrapped around. He has them in his shop and gives them away free to anyone who walks in and asks for them, he said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly one child a month dies after becoming entangled in a window covering cord.

The top rooms for dangers are children’s bedrooms and living room areas that adults generally think are safe. Strangulation can happen quietly in under a minute.

Most window blinds sold before November 2000 have inner cords (for raising and lowering slats) that can be pulled by kids to form a loop in which they can get their necks entangled, the commission said.

That organization also advises going with cordless window coverings or those with inaccessible cords in homes where children are present.

Some additional safety precautions the commission advises are examining all existing shades and blinds on the front, side and back for accessible cords; never placing cribs or beds close to windows, and if there are any window coverings with cords in the home, check them regularly to make sure the cords are out of reach and can’t form a loop.

And don’t forget about Roman shades, which can also pose cord dangers even with out-of-sight cords.

Parents and grandparents buying new window coverings, if there will be young children in the home, the Window Covering Safety Council further suggests looking for products labeled with the “Best for Kids” certification. That means the manufacturer had to meet certain criteria for child safety.