Probation for Champaign couple who admitted robbery

URBANA — A Champaign husband and wife who admitted robbing a man who hired the woman to have sex with him have been sentenced to a year of probation.

Kejuan McFarland, 28, and Tiffany Gorman, 22, who each listed an address in the 900 block of North McKinley Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to robbery in connection with an Oct. 16 incident at a home in Champaign.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said a man contacted Gorman through an ad she had on the online classified site Backpage.com.

She went to his apartment on East Daniel Street to have sex with the man, but the victim did not agree to her original price. Gorman left but came back with her husband, who forced open the door, hit the man in the head and stole his cellphone and computer, Clark said.

A more serious charge of home invasion lodged against the pair was dismissed in return for their plea.

Clark said Gorman had no prior convictions but McFarland had an adult conviction for theft and juvenile adjudications for burglary and robbery.