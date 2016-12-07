Teacher of the Week: Tanner DeLaurier

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Fifth-grade teacher Tanner Delaurier in his classroom at South View Upper Elementary in Danville. Image

This week: Meet TANNER DeLAURIER, a fifth-grade teacher at South View Upper Elementary School in Danville.

He's known for making personal connections with his students.

"I want the students to feel like an important part of the classroom each day," he said. "I tell them, 'Your classmates are your family at school, and we stick together and help one another succeed.'"

He also tries to integrate technology and project-based learning into as many lessons as possible.

"This generation of students will be using technology for the rest of their lives and might as well engage them in lessons that will be beneficial for them in the real world," said DeLaurier, whose students are writing computer code, building robots and using their iPads to create student films.

What do you enjoy about the age group you teach? Fifth-graders are at such an impressionable age in their school career. The work is getting tougher, so it's the teacher's job to keep them engaged and interested in school. At times, you have to act a little crazy and relate to their interests to keep them wanting more. It's amazing when you have a group of students that want to be at school every day and willing to put in the work to learn.

What's unique about your school? We have such a diverse collection of teachers and staff members coming together for the first time. In years past, we have had gravel-level meetings and that was really the only time we got to network with one another. I'm lucky to be surrounded by such amazing educators that help me grow not only as a teacher but a person as well.

What's your early morning routine look like? After waking up, I make sure my dog gets fed, and we play a little bit. I try to be at school between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to prepare for the day. I like to read over my plans to get a feel for how my day should go, talk with my co-workers, get all my materials in line for the day, put music on for the kids for morning work, greet them at the door with a handshake or high five and review our plans or goals for the day with the kids. I always make it a point to speak with every kid that walks into the room. You get a feel for how their day is going so far and it helps build positive relationships.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Ms. Cook, my second-grade teacher at Judith Giacoma (in Westville). She brought excitement to lessons and truly loved teaching. She made the classroom feel like a family atmosphere and always had a creative project to go hand-and-hand with a lesson.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I usually whisper something along the lines of 'If you can hear me, put a finger on your nose and stick out your tongue.' I break out a funny voice or different characters to get their attention.

Three items I have on my desk ... A bottle of water, an iPad and nice pens.

Teaching supply I can't live without ... Expo dry-erase markers. It has to be Expo. Cheap ones dry up and drive me crazy.

Funniest question a student ever asked ... "What was it like before you could go to the store to buy milk for your cereal?" He thought I was much older than I actually am.

Favorite pastime (other than grading, of course) ... Getting together with friends for sporting events and trivia. My friends and family are very important to me.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan ... I would say a weekend. I'm always adding things into my plans as I continue to look for ideas or projects that will tie into the overall theme or standards.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most ... I love math, but I enjoy teaching reading the most. I always have a project or two for the students to complete with every reading unit, and it opens the door for science and social studies to be integrated into the lessons.

The person I test the most is ... A group chat with my best friends or my wife, Ali.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most ... Traveling. Love to see new places.

My favorite school lunch as a student and now ... As a student, it was the rectangular pizza. Now, it's got to be our school quesadillas.

What's your classroom pet peeve? Clean desk areas. I have to have a clean floor and desktops clear at the end of the day. We use Clorox wipes like no other, and I even have a mini-vacuum for my carpets. The kids love to use it.

The best day of the week ... Monday (I know I'm alone on this!) I like seeing the kids come back from the weekend and get back into a routine.

One items on my bucket list ... visit Harry Potter world in all locations — California, Florida and London.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... in sports marketing or broadcasting.