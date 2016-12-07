Tom Kacich: County executive not yet set in stone

There were two competing questions on the Nov. 8 ballot in Champaign County regarding who would run county government after 2018: a county board chairman elected by voters or an entirely new office, county executive, also elected countywide.

Both questions passed.

But the question of a voter-elected county board chairman got 54,532 "yes" votes to 36,571 "yes" votes for the county-executive question. And there were more "no" votes for a county executive than for a voter-elected county board chairman, 36,198 to 25,236.

But guess which decision of the two takes precedence: the county executive, which prevailed by 373 votes, or 50.26 percent to 49.74 percent.

At least, that has been the interpretation of county officials to this point, based on a section of Illinois law that reads: "The adoption of the county executive form of government by any county pursuant to this Division shall supersede any plan adopted by the county board of that county pursuant to Section 2-3007, as now of hereafter amended, for the election of the chairman of the county board by the voters of the county."

But one former county board member, whose term ended Monday, thinks the law and its interpretation are ripe for a challenge.

"I am not convinced at this point," Urbana Democrat James Quisenberry told his colleagues Sunday night, "that the county executive is a done deal. If you read the statute, the language of the statute does not anticipate the two questions being on the same ballot. And if you look at the two questions, one of which was the countywide elected chair, which I think if we have to do something like this is the preferable option, it really got overwhelming support."

And the county executive "passed by a squeaker," Quisenberry said, and had a large number of undervotes — people who didn't even make a choice on the question — mostly likely because they didn't understand it. There were 19,674 undervotes on the county-executive question to 12,678 on the question for a voter-elected county board chair.

"So I think a reasonable person with a good lawyer and the money can test that establishing a county executive represents the will of the people," he argued. "I hope there is some conversation that can happen among the legal resources that this party can muster to see if we can't one, challenge this, and two, at least put it off long enough so that it gets pushed past 2018, which I think would be a very important thing to do, even if it does have to come to fruition."

The county-executive issue is a partisan one, promoted by Republicans who view it as a way of controlling the county board without having a majority, and opposed by Democrats. But local Democrats didn't make it an election priority this fall.

"We were too busy in this last election voting in the school referendum and voting for programs not jails that we missed the prize, and the prize is the county board chair that is combined with the county board administrator," board member Giraldo Rosales said, referencing the Unit 4 facilities referendum and the proposed quarter-cent sales tax for county facilities. "So we're not only going to lose the dominance as county board caucus, but we're also going to lose a good and excellent county administrator in Rick Snider."

If the county-executive issue makes it to the 2018 ballot, the Republican candidate would be the favorite because Champaign County leans Republican in nonpresidential years while voting Democrat in presidential years. That's why Quisenberry suggested that a legal challenge pushing the county-executive vote beyond 2018 would be preferable for Democrats.

Quisenberry, who is not a lawyer, acknowledged that challenging the November vote "would be kind of a long shot."

His argument, he said, would be that state law "doesn't anticipate the two questions being on the ballot at the same time. They both passed, there's no question about that. But I think it's a reasonable question to ask, as to whether it's valid to ask both questions at the same time without some clarification regarding the impact of voting for both of them, because there was no language on the ballot that said that if you vote for both of them, one gets a preference.

"We talked about it in the news (coverage), but whether all the voters who saw it on the ballot knew that is unknown."

Ideally, he said, "I think that a judge looking at this might say that something was screwed up here and you need to try it again, or that the Legislature didn't anticipate this kind of an outcome."

Quisenberry said he has no idea how much a legal challenge could cost and said he has talked about it only informally with other Democrats. New county board Chair C. Pius Weibel said he intends to discuss the issue with Quisenberry.

"I wanted people to think about this," Quisenberry said. "This is not something that has to be quickly done. If someone really wants to think about this, I would suggest that there is time between now and the end of the summer for someone, a group or an individual, to decide whether to take this on."

Briefs

— The State Board of Elections on Monday made official Illinois' election results. It reported that turnout statewide for the Nov. 8 election was 70.56 percent, a little better than 2012's 70.2 percent.

— Hillary Clinton got 55.83 percent to Donald Trump's 36.76 percent statewide, but Trump officially won 90 of Illinois' 102 counties. Their race was closest in Kendall County, where Trump won by 77 votes.

— U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, lost his bid to become chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon. Shimkus lost even though he had seniority on the commmittee; Walden was favored by House Speaker Paul Ryan and won points among his colleagues because he had headed the National Republican Congressional Committee, which raises and distributes funds for Republican candidates.

— Candidates running for four available seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees have until Dec. 19 to turn in their nominating petitions. The six-year terms of Donna Giertz, Greg Knott and board Chair Dana Trimble expire in April, as does the two-year term of Bianca Green. Candidates need at least 50 signatures on petitions to run for the board.

