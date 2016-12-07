Tom Kacich: County executive not yet set in stone
There were two competing questions on the Nov. 8 ballot in Champaign County regarding who would run county government after 2018: a county board chairman elected by voters or an entirely new office, county executive, also elected countywide.
Both questions passed.
But the question of a voter-elected county board chairman got 54,532 "yes" votes to 36,571 "yes" votes for the county-executive question. And there were more "no" votes for a county executive than for a voter-elected county board chairman, 36,198 to 25,236.
But guess which decision of the two takes precedence: the county executive, which prevailed by 373 votes, or 50.26 percent to 49.74 percent.
At least, that has been the interpretation of county officials to this point, based on a section of Illinois law that reads: "The adoption of the county executive form of government by any county pursuant to this Division shall supersede any plan adopted by the county board of that county pursuant to Section 2-3007, as now of hereafter amended, for the election of the chairman of the county board by the voters of the county."
But one former county board member, whose term ended Monday, thinks the law and its interpretation are ripe for a challenge.
"I am not convinced at this point," Urbana Democrat James Quisenberry told his colleagues Sunday night, "that the county executive is a done deal. If you read the statute, the language of the statute does not anticipate the two questions being on the same ballot. And if you look at the two questions, one of which was the countywide elected chair, which I think if we have to do something like this is the preferable option, it really got overwhelming support."
And the county executive "passed by a squeaker," Quisenberry said, and had a large number of undervotes — people who didn't even make a choice on the question — mostly likely because they didn't understand it. There were 19,674 undervotes on the county-executive question to 12,678 on the question for a voter-elected county board chair.
"So I think a reasonable person with a good lawyer and the money can test that establishing a county executive represents the will of the people," he argued. "I hope there is some conversation that can happen among the legal resources that this party can muster to see if we can't one, challenge this, and two, at least put it off long enough so that it gets pushed past 2018, which I think would be a very important thing to do, even if it does have to come to fruition."
The county-executive issue is a partisan one, promoted by Republicans who view it as a way of controlling the county board without having a majority, and opposed by Democrats. But local Democrats didn't make it an election priority this fall.
"We were too busy in this last election voting in the school referendum and voting for programs not jails that we missed the prize, and the prize is the county board chair that is combined with the county board administrator," board member Giraldo Rosales said, referencing the Unit 4 facilities referendum and the proposed quarter-cent sales tax for county facilities. "So we're not only going to lose the dominance as county board caucus, but we're also going to lose a good and excellent county administrator in Rick Snider."
If the county-executive issue makes it to the 2018 ballot, the Republican candidate would be the favorite because Champaign County leans Republican in nonpresidential years while voting Democrat in presidential years. That's why Quisenberry suggested that a legal challenge pushing the county-executive vote beyond 2018 would be preferable for Democrats.
Quisenberry, who is not a lawyer, acknowledged that challenging the November vote "would be kind of a long shot."
His argument, he said, would be that state law "doesn't anticipate the two questions being on the ballot at the same time. They both passed, there's no question about that. But I think it's a reasonable question to ask, as to whether it's valid to ask both questions at the same time without some clarification regarding the impact of voting for both of them, because there was no language on the ballot that said that if you vote for both of them, one gets a preference.
"We talked about it in the news (coverage), but whether all the voters who saw it on the ballot knew that is unknown."
Ideally, he said, "I think that a judge looking at this might say that something was screwed up here and you need to try it again, or that the Legislature didn't anticipate this kind of an outcome."
Quisenberry said he has no idea how much a legal challenge could cost and said he has talked about it only informally with other Democrats. New county board Chair C. Pius Weibel said he intends to discuss the issue with Quisenberry.
"I wanted people to think about this," Quisenberry said. "This is not something that has to be quickly done. If someone really wants to think about this, I would suggest that there is time between now and the end of the summer for someone, a group or an individual, to decide whether to take this on."
Briefs
— The State Board of Elections on Monday made official Illinois' election results. It reported that turnout statewide for the Nov. 8 election was 70.56 percent, a little better than 2012's 70.2 percent.
— Hillary Clinton got 55.83 percent to Donald Trump's 36.76 percent statewide, but Trump officially won 90 of Illinois' 102 counties. Their race was closest in Kendall County, where Trump won by 77 votes.
— U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, lost his bid to become chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon. Shimkus lost even though he had seniority on the commmittee; Walden was favored by House Speaker Paul Ryan and won points among his colleagues because he had headed the National Republican Congressional Committee, which raises and distributes funds for Republican candidates.
— Candidates running for four available seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees have until Dec. 19 to turn in their nominating petitions. The six-year terms of Donna Giertz, Greg Knott and board Chair Dana Trimble expire in April, as does the two-year term of Bianca Green. Candidates need at least 50 signatures on petitions to run for the board.
Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.
The very reason that I brought forth the the county-wide elected CB chair resolution was to offer the electorate more choices than the binary decision of the present situation vs a county-wide elected executive. The CB approved the resolution so this option was also on the November 2016 ballot. Another purpose for bringing forth the resolution had to creating opportunities to discuss the county board, how a chair is chosen, what are the functions of the board and chair, and gain increased understanding as to the functions of county government, Unfortunately, this did not happen in a robust manner.
All of this stated, historically in CC the issue of an elected county executive was put on the ballot by the minority party, aka the previous 4 times it was the D's and currently it as the R's. And none of this "dancing" has to do with the health, safety, and welfare of the county, but the drawing of the next redistricting of the map in 2021.
For any legal researcher, Mr. Quisenberry raises an intreging question. Based on the counsel given by the SA based on court decisions, his question may not have legal legs. Though it might have a superb outcome in that our legislators might clear up the statute. If his question grows legal legs, there is a seconary question. If the statute provision that executive, a change in form of government, does not "trump" the large number of votes for a county-wide elected CB chair, does the latter then become the provision, another intriguing legal question?
All in all, our legislators would help the situation state wide to write and pass an overlay statute that all elections beginning with a county and down be non partisan. But this is Illinois, the state with over 7000 forms of government--putting Texas to shame, so this will never happen. :-)
Mr. Rosales mentions the potential loss of a recently chosen county administrator. This has a high probability because the CCCC and CCFB chose the ballot question without home rule. Translated means that the county continues to have no additional means to increase monies for the county budget. And as a reminder the county is under tax caps--we are surrounded by counties without tax caps. The argument put forth by the CCCC and CCFB for chosing the non home rule question form is that they believe the county MUST go to the voters with an "ask" to increase county funds whether via sales taxes or property taxes. Yet neither organization helped pass the quarter cent facilities sales tax referendum. Garret Hill, driver of this referendum for the CCCC, placed forward the argument that an elected executive would be budget neutral. (An interesting back story is that Mr. Hill's mother is chair of the McHenry county board. This county in 2012 put on the ballot an elective executive. This failed. In 2014, the county-wide elected CB chair was put on the ballot. This passed. So in 2016, a county-wide eledted chair has been elected.)
To put his argument into perspective, the Will County executive, the only county with this form of government, is paid $93,000 +benefits that cost another 1/3, has hired a full robust staff, but uses the Will County SA so has not hired his own attorney, which the executive can via statute. Adding more staff to the county budget can only be managed by eliminating staff. One way to minimize this is to set the executive's salary at $35,000 with no benefits. This discussion will be very robust during the 2018 budget discusions because the executive's salary MUST be set 180 days before the November 2018 election. The concept of putting on the November 2016 the elected executive referendum did not drop from the sky. This concept was in the works for a very long time. So the question becomes who had this information as the county was going through a "model" search for the replacement of Deb Busey when she notified the county of her plans to retire?
While I was attending a county board chair state conference, a Will County board member stated to me "why didn't you call me so I could tell you what a mistake having an elected executive is." This individual provided all of the above stated costs to the county. In addition, this individual is a R. The R's are a meaningful majority on that board even though the executive is a D. Other Will county CB members have mentioned the beginning discussion of recinding the position. This is hard to do because the bar is higher. But this happened in Rock Island. In 1994, the executive received a positive vote, but was recinded n 1996.
Again it will be fun to watch how all of this unfolds.
