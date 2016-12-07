Top of the Morning, Dec. 7, 2016
Congratulations to ...
... baritone Nathan Gunn, who received two Grammy nominations (opera recording and contemporary classical composition) on Tuesday.
The general director of Lyric Theatre @Illinois is rehearsing for Mozart's "Don Giovanni" in Vienna, where he's sharing the title role with Erwin Schrott. You'll hear more from Gunn in this space Thursday.
Gunn, who won a Grammy in 2010, is in the running for his role in Jennifer Higdon's "Cold Mountain" at the Sante Fe (N.M.) Opera.
... 440 area high school seniors named Illinois State Scholars based on ACT or SAT scores and class rank. I'm happy to point out that 14 recipients write for The News-Gazette in our weekly High School Confidential: ALAH's Mary Huffman; Bement's Zac Wright; Cerro Gordo's Emma Tuttle; Heritage's Sofie Schwink; Judah Christian's Allison Conway; LeRoy's Manuel Hernandez; Mahomet-Seymour's Maddy Gates and Tiana Dyson; Monticello's Jarron Roy; Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Elisabeth Miller; Salt Fork's Dawson LaBaw; St. Thomas More's Emily Roth; and Uni High's Sankhya Hirani; and Westville's Joshua Crowl.
Mahomet-Seymour produced an area-best 55 state scholars. Visit news-gazette.com for the names of every area student on the list.
Illinois State Scholars from The News-Gazette area, listed by county:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Champaign Centennial High School
Akinleye, Margaret
Bui, Bailee
Campbell, Alec
Carty, Christina
Cooper, Andrea
Cowser, Claire
Delacruz, Grace
Domingo, Jasmine
Ge, Tommy
Grimes, Madison
Guo, Carl
Haug, Nellie
Henry, Isaac
Huss, Gina
Jackson, Meredith
Janson, Randy
Jung, Rebecca
Jung, Seung Hoon
Kanakaraju, Kaviamuthan
Khatri, Dhavan
Kim, Kevin
Kim, Margaret
Kunkel, Anthony
Lee, Jung Min
Lee, Timothy
Loucks, Ellen
Mehta, Aaditya
Monroe, Christopher
Olson, Willa
Plummer, Sophia
Schmulbach, Nicholas
Seri, Ayrton
Suh, Judy
Trauth, Alexandra
Ulanova, Anna
Ware, Austin
Welch, Trayves
Zhang, Matthew
Champaign Central High School
Andsager, Nathan
Barnes, Nicole
Becker, Matthew
Bossenbroek, Evan
Boyd, Allyson
Briggs, Daniel
Burdette, Magdalena
Clutts-Petty, Evan
Dholaria, Nidhi
Dodds, Olivia
Friedman, Nathan
Gulley, Olivia
Guyot, Mariah
Henderson, Erin
Hong, Nancy
Huang, Bryan
Jackson, Theophilus
Larrison, Max
Manaster, Adam
Manfroi, Gabriel
Mininger, Andrew
Nugent, Lorin
Paray, Geralyn
Plattner, Courtney
Prom, Andrew
Reynen, Sophia
Roberts, Leah
Schideman, Luke
Shah, Rainey
Sowers, Rebeka
Squier, Adrienne
Thompson, Marshall
Tufte, Virginia
Wagner, Alyson
Wathen, Sophie
Watts, Olivia
Westfield, Taya
Wilson, Cecilia
Fisher Junior-Senior High School
Griffith, Zachary
Johnson, Zachary
Nigg, Megan
Stalter, Grace
Heritage High School
Bosch, Ashley
Doxtator, Brooke
Schwink, Sofie
Stokes, Lindsey
Judah Christian High School
Black, Emily
Childers, Austin
Clark, Jenna
Conway, Allison
Conway, Samuel
Davis, Marc
Hettmansberger, Kylie
Mahomet-Seymour High School
Antonacci, Mikaela
Bao, Connie
Blakeslee, Katarina
Bode, Lauren
Brunner, Jarrett
Burkhalter, Savannah
Bushue, Isaac
Butcher, Brian
Caparoon, Markus
Carpenter, Iain
Carper, Katherine
Cheek, Morgan
Cook, Alexander
Crowley, Hunter
Douglas, Natalie
Dyson, Tiana
Elliott, Jadin
Freeman, Alexia
Gates, Madeline
Gifford, Kyle
Hackmann, Jordan
Herman, Dana
Herrmann, Nicholas
Hill, Tessa
Janda, Haley
Johnson, Marlena
Kalmer, Hayley
Kassem, Samira
Kibler, Kaylee
Knight, Riley
Llano Astacio, Gabriel
Longfellow, Andrew
Longfellow, Sydney
Lundstrom, Evan
Macallister, Sean
Maloney, Kelly
Maves, Coleman
McCoy, Nathaniel
Meesey, Joshua
Miller, Brady
Nagi, Karm
Nagy, Abigail
Penrose, Claire
Ren, Xinyi
Rogers, Dylan
Ross, Maria
Routh, Karsyn
Steepleton, Noah
Tee, Caroline
Trapp, Noah
Underwood, Kimberly
Walmer, Andrew
Young, James
Young, Sydney
Zboril, Taylor
Rantoul Township High School
Amerio, John
Beard, Vincent
Bingham, Stacey
Booth, Paul
Crowley, Sean
Frerichs, Joshua
Hastings, Alexandra
Jordahl, Jared
Nickens, Tianna Marie
Passarelli, Matthew
Spegal, Kaylee
Wolken, Nicole
St. Joseph-Ogden High School
Atwood, Hanna
Bowlin, Tyler
Coon, Mason
Corzine, Alexis
Coursey, Andrea
Crozier, Keeley
Dable, Brandon
Gherna, Lauren
Hawkins, Evan
Kurtz, Kristen
Lindsey, Mckala
Longworth, Michael
Mclain, Mira
Painter, Andrew
Shaw, Jordyn
Smith, Keely
Wesley, Hannah
Witruk, Tori
The High School of St. Thomas More
Bolton, Andie
Cochrane, Maxwell
Doyle, Kayleigh
Garcia, Amarissa
Hansen, Grace
Kramer, Eliza
Li, Jialin
Li, Kunyi
Oldham, Matthew
Park, Soyeon
Parks, Sean
Roth, Emily
Shankar, Gauri
Svymbersky, Jack
Turner, Shelby
Wallace, Ian
Weber, Emma
Unity High School
Borbely, Andrew
Boulos, Danielle
Boyer, Griffin
Branson, Matthew
Fink, Kelsey
Hart, Tori
Ingram, Andrew
Seiler, Nathan
Williams, Elizabeth
Wood, Bethany
University Laboratory High School
Adve, Anshul
Barbieri, Giulia
Bhatt, Priyasha
Bruce, Callie
Cai, Serena
Chen, Joy
Choi, Minwoo
Ekkirala, Sruti
Epstein, Devin
Freund, Isaac
Gammie, Jerome
Geubelle, Alexandre
Gibson, Emily
Gillette, Caroline
Grosman, Martin
Guo, Samuel
Harden, John
Herzog, Jonah
Hirani, Sankhya
Hwu, Carissa
Johnson, Ezra
Lombardi, Lucia
McKinzey, Benjamin
Meling, Daniel
Michael, Annemarie
Monahan, Lauren
Moreno, Lark
Patnam, Mehul
Ping, Clark
Powers, Quintin
Purnell, Timothy
Rebei, Rima
Reeder, Matthew
Roese, Emma
Ross, Miriam
Roth, Ella
Shanbhag, Hailan
Sigalov, Mikhail
Simmons, Ethan
Son, Ha-Il
Stelzer, Andrew
Sussman, Allison
Taylor, Grace
Vardy, Daniel
Vaughan, Jackson
Vaughen, James
Wilson, Henry
Wu, Anthony
Zhang, Sarah
Urbana High School
Abbamonte, Cecilia
Abelson-Rafter, Benjamin
Bethke, Claire
Carroll, Annette
Diers, Emma
Forsyth, Robert
Gable, David
Krepcio, Gwyneth
Leti, Candy
Maehr, Naomi
Manton, Reka
McCarthy, Matthew
Moone, Margaret
Owen, David
Peterson, Derek
Rogers, William
Rosset, Rachel
Smart, Jackson
Sussman, Ruth
Woolf-Senoff, Joshua
COLES COUNTY
Oakland High School
Edwards, Sidney
DEWITT COUNTY
Blue Ridge High School
Davis, Amanda
Clinton Community High School
Calvert, Quinlan
Fabris, Isaac
Griffin, Noah
Inman, Maggie
Lindquist, Deborah
Sterr, Julia
Wargel, Landon
Wilson, Victoria
Wood, Lillian
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Arcola High School
Hobgood, Morgan
Lindenmeyer, Megan
Arthur High School
Huffman, Mary
Wallace, Abigail
Wellbaum, Payton
Tuscola High School
Bosch, William
Christy, Sophia
Clodfelder, Kaiya
Grace, Logan
Guo, Anthony
Henderson, Emma
Moyer, Caylen
Nau, Alexis
Ohearn, Kara
Patel, Krupa
Tschopp, Lindsey
Wallace, Madalyn
Villa Grove High School
Campbell, Alana
Poe, Isaiah
Young, Jaclyn
EDGAR COUNTY
Chrisman High School
Pinnell, Kimbra
Kansas High School
Balch, Korey
Cline, Triston
Medsker, Nathan
FORD COUNTY
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Conover, Adrienne
Duquette, Lauren
Freehill, Kyle
Harmet, Rachel
Hunt, Alex
Kafer, Taylor
Kerber, Gideon
Norbot, Jacob
Pulley, Caleb
Tipsord, Danielle
Williams, Rose
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Christensen, Kaila
Coplea, Dalton
Dudley, Braydon
Eshleman, Cole
Foellner, Ryley
Johnson, Cooper
Kellerhals, Destiny
Miller, Elisabeth
IROQUOIS COUNTY
Christ Lutheran
Scheurich, Shelby
Cissna Park Community High School
Kaeb, Connor
Kissack, Tristen
Maul, Josie
Schmid, Marcus
Wells, Samantha
Iroquois West High School
Connor, Jacob
Conrad, Elizabeth
Davis, Jordyn
Fairley, Tayler
Fink, Hannah
Graham, Tessa
Olson, Brandon
Orr, Stephanie
Milford Township High School
Clark, Ty
Habing, Lillian
Knauth, Konnor
Payne, Dylan
Spence, Madison
Trumann, Emily
Vanhoveln, Monica
Watseka High School
Claire, Jeffrey
Ripley, Nathan
Schroeder, Nathan
MACON COUNTY
Argenta-Oreana High School
Eller, Madyson
Jones, Derek
Pridemore, Chase
Slemp, Hannah
Trimble, Sydney
McLEAN COUNTY
LeRoy High School
Adams, Marissa
Davis, Michaela
Garee, Matthew
Hernandez, Manuel
Loftus, James
Ready, Jay B
Sands, Megan
MOULTRIE COUNTY
Sullivan High School
Delong, Luke
Freeman, Shelby
Goss, Charles
Hogan, Anne
Mauck, Grace
Schmohe, Austin
Todd, Maxwell
PIATT COUNTY
Bement High School
Glennon, Aubrey
Wright, Zacary
Cerro Gordo High School
Gagnon, David
Henricks, Noah
Neaveill, Levi
Tuttle, Emma
Monticello High School
Buffenbarger, Brent
Busby, Mikayla
Carpenter, Ellie
Gortner, Britni
Karnes, Claudia
Knittle, Evelyn
Leischner, Abbey
Marty, Leah
McFarland, Kendyl
McPike, Marissa
Puszkiewicz, Sophie
Roy, Jarron
Schumacher, Livia
Smith, Katlyn
Taylor, Leslie
Westburg, Colleen
Whetstone, Hannah
Whetzel, Natalie
Wittig, Clarence
VERMILION COUNTY
Armstrong High School
Dillman, Bryce
Fancil, Courtney
Logue, Ashlyn
Bismarck-Henning High School
Ford, Madeline
McCord, Lynsey
Nobbe, Daniel
Reifsteck, Blake
Steiner, Lucas
Tilman, Jason
Danville High School
Brunner, Trevor
Budnovich, Zane
Bueter, Abigail
Campbell, Kendall
Clark, Haley
Cooper, Luke
Donnelly, Sahra
Ferris, Lauren
Mahoy, Matthew
Mallady, Kevin
Norton, Ethan
Ritchey, Dakota
Robinson, Cade
Tiu, Rachelle
Uplinger, Mikayla
Wesner, Samantha
Yates, Brandon
Zillman, Russell
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
Boose, Nikayla
Conrad, Waylon
Gragert, Brennen
Maskel, Jacob
Hoopeston Area High School
Bzdyl, Ashley
Cartright, Meggon
Morgan, Ashley
Simpson, Katie
Webber, Maya
Oakwood High School
Fox, Dalton
George, Haley
Musson, Skyler
Salt Fork High School
Anderson, Sean
Bainbridge, Cody
Bradley, Zachary
Harlan, Darryll
Labaw, Dawson
McGee, Katherine
Wrzosek, Stanley
Westville High School
Bontjes, Jillian
Crowl, Joshua
Howe, Victoria
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.