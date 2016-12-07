Top of the Morning, Dec. 7, 2016

Photo by: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette at the Summer Soiree for Page's ALS Challenge event in Urbana on July 23, 2016 Baritone Nathan Gunn performs with his wife, pianist Julie Gunn, during the Summer Soiree for Page's ALS Challenge. Image Gallery Other Related Content High School Confidential: Week 12

Congratulations to ...

... baritone Nathan Gunn, who received two Grammy nominations (opera recording and contemporary classical composition) on Tuesday.

The general director of Lyric Theatre @Illinois is rehearsing for Mozart's "Don Giovanni" in Vienna, where he's sharing the title role with Erwin Schrott. You'll hear more from Gunn in this space Thursday.

Gunn, who won a Grammy in 2010, is in the running for his role in Jennifer Higdon's "Cold Mountain" at the Sante Fe (N.M.) Opera.

... 440 area high school seniors named Illinois State Scholars based on ACT or SAT scores and class rank. I'm happy to point out that 14 recipients write for The News-Gazette in our weekly High School Confidential: ALAH's Mary Huffman; Bement's Zac Wright; Cerro Gordo's Emma Tuttle; Heritage's Sofie Schwink; Judah Christian's Allison Conway; LeRoy's Manuel Hernandez; Mahomet-Seymour's Maddy Gates and Tiana Dyson; Monticello's Jarron Roy; Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Elisabeth Miller; Salt Fork's Dawson LaBaw; St. Thomas More's Emily Roth; and Uni High's Sankhya Hirani; and Westville's Joshua Crowl.

Mahomet-Seymour produced an area-best 55 state scholars. Visit news-gazette.com for the names of every area student on the list.

Illinois State Scholars from The News-Gazette area, listed by county:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Champaign Centennial High School

Akinleye, Margaret

Bui, Bailee

Campbell, Alec

Carty, Christina

Cooper, Andrea

Cowser, Claire

Delacruz, Grace

Domingo, Jasmine

Ge, Tommy

Grimes, Madison

Guo, Carl

Haug, Nellie

Henry, Isaac

Huss, Gina

Jackson, Meredith

Janson, Randy

Jung, Rebecca

Jung, Seung Hoon

Kanakaraju, Kaviamuthan

Khatri, Dhavan

Kim, Kevin

Kim, Margaret

Kunkel, Anthony

Lee, Jung Min

Lee, Timothy

Loucks, Ellen

Mehta, Aaditya

Monroe, Christopher

Olson, Willa

Plummer, Sophia

Schmulbach, Nicholas

Seri, Ayrton

Suh, Judy

Trauth, Alexandra

Ulanova, Anna

Ware, Austin

Welch, Trayves

Zhang, Matthew

Champaign Central High School

Andsager, Nathan

Barnes, Nicole

Becker, Matthew

Bossenbroek, Evan

Boyd, Allyson

Briggs, Daniel

Burdette, Magdalena

Clutts-Petty, Evan

Dholaria, Nidhi

Dodds, Olivia

Friedman, Nathan

Gulley, Olivia

Guyot, Mariah

Henderson, Erin

Hong, Nancy

Huang, Bryan

Jackson, Theophilus

Larrison, Max

Manaster, Adam

Manfroi, Gabriel

Mininger, Andrew

Nugent, Lorin

Paray, Geralyn

Plattner, Courtney

Prom, Andrew

Reynen, Sophia

Roberts, Leah

Schideman, Luke

Shah, Rainey

Sowers, Rebeka

Squier, Adrienne

Thompson, Marshall

Tufte, Virginia

Wagner, Alyson

Wathen, Sophie

Watts, Olivia

Westfield, Taya

Wilson, Cecilia

Fisher Junior-Senior High School

Griffith, Zachary

Johnson, Zachary

Nigg, Megan

Stalter, Grace

Heritage High School

Bosch, Ashley

Doxtator, Brooke

Schwink, Sofie

Stokes, Lindsey

Judah Christian High School

Black, Emily

Childers, Austin

Clark, Jenna

Conway, Allison

Conway, Samuel

Davis, Marc

Hettmansberger, Kylie

Mahomet-Seymour High School

Antonacci, Mikaela

Bao, Connie

Blakeslee, Katarina

Bode, Lauren

Brunner, Jarrett

Burkhalter, Savannah

Bushue, Isaac

Butcher, Brian

Caparoon, Markus

Carpenter, Iain

Carper, Katherine

Cheek, Morgan

Cook, Alexander

Crowley, Hunter

Douglas, Natalie

Dyson, Tiana

Elliott, Jadin

Freeman, Alexia

Gates, Madeline

Gifford, Kyle

Hackmann, Jordan

Herman, Dana

Herrmann, Nicholas

Hill, Tessa

Janda, Haley

Johnson, Marlena

Kalmer, Hayley

Kassem, Samira

Kibler, Kaylee

Knight, Riley

Llano Astacio, Gabriel

Longfellow, Andrew

Longfellow, Sydney

Lundstrom, Evan

Macallister, Sean

Maloney, Kelly

Maves, Coleman

McCoy, Nathaniel

Meesey, Joshua

Miller, Brady

Nagi, Karm

Nagy, Abigail

Penrose, Claire

Ren, Xinyi

Rogers, Dylan

Ross, Maria

Routh, Karsyn

Steepleton, Noah

Tee, Caroline

Trapp, Noah

Underwood, Kimberly

Walmer, Andrew

Young, James

Young, Sydney

Zboril, Taylor

Rantoul Township High School

Amerio, John

Beard, Vincent

Bingham, Stacey

Booth, Paul

Crowley, Sean

Frerichs, Joshua

Hastings, Alexandra

Jordahl, Jared

Nickens, Tianna Marie

Passarelli, Matthew

Spegal, Kaylee

Wolken, Nicole

St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Atwood, Hanna

Bowlin, Tyler

Coon, Mason

Corzine, Alexis

Coursey, Andrea

Crozier, Keeley

Dable, Brandon

Gherna, Lauren

Hawkins, Evan

Kurtz, Kristen

Lindsey, Mckala

Longworth, Michael

Mclain, Mira

Painter, Andrew

Shaw, Jordyn

Smith, Keely

Wesley, Hannah

Witruk, Tori

The High School of St. Thomas More

Bolton, Andie

Cochrane, Maxwell

Doyle, Kayleigh

Garcia, Amarissa

Hansen, Grace

Kramer, Eliza

Li, Jialin

Li, Kunyi

Oldham, Matthew

Park, Soyeon

Parks, Sean

Roth, Emily

Shankar, Gauri

Svymbersky, Jack

Turner, Shelby

Wallace, Ian

Weber, Emma

Unity High School

Borbely, Andrew

Boulos, Danielle

Boyer, Griffin

Branson, Matthew

Fink, Kelsey

Hart, Tori

Ingram, Andrew

Seiler, Nathan

Williams, Elizabeth

Wood, Bethany

University Laboratory High School

Adve, Anshul

Barbieri, Giulia

Bhatt, Priyasha

Bruce, Callie

Cai, Serena

Chen, Joy

Choi, Minwoo

Ekkirala, Sruti

Epstein, Devin

Freund, Isaac

Gammie, Jerome

Geubelle, Alexandre

Gibson, Emily

Gillette, Caroline

Grosman, Martin

Guo, Samuel

Harden, John

Herzog, Jonah

Hirani, Sankhya

Hwu, Carissa

Johnson, Ezra

Lombardi, Lucia

McKinzey, Benjamin

Meling, Daniel

Michael, Annemarie

Monahan, Lauren

Moreno, Lark

Patnam, Mehul

Ping, Clark

Powers, Quintin

Purnell, Timothy

Rebei, Rima

Reeder, Matthew

Roese, Emma

Ross, Miriam

Roth, Ella

Shanbhag, Hailan

Sigalov, Mikhail

Simmons, Ethan

Son, Ha-Il

Stelzer, Andrew

Sussman, Allison

Taylor, Grace

Vardy, Daniel

Vaughan, Jackson

Vaughen, James

Wilson, Henry

Wu, Anthony

Zhang, Sarah

Urbana High School

Abbamonte, Cecilia

Abelson-Rafter, Benjamin

Bethke, Claire

Carroll, Annette

Diers, Emma

Forsyth, Robert

Gable, David

Krepcio, Gwyneth

Leti, Candy

Maehr, Naomi

Manton, Reka

McCarthy, Matthew

Moone, Margaret

Owen, David

Peterson, Derek

Rogers, William

Rosset, Rachel

Smart, Jackson

Sussman, Ruth

Woolf-Senoff, Joshua

COLES COUNTY

Oakland High School

Edwards, Sidney

DEWITT COUNTY

Blue Ridge High School

Davis, Amanda

Clinton Community High School

Calvert, Quinlan

Fabris, Isaac

Griffin, Noah

Inman, Maggie

Lindquist, Deborah

Sterr, Julia

Wargel, Landon

Wilson, Victoria

Wood, Lillian

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Arcola High School

Hobgood, Morgan

Lindenmeyer, Megan

Arthur High School

Huffman, Mary

Wallace, Abigail

Wellbaum, Payton

Tuscola High School

Bosch, William

Christy, Sophia

Clodfelder, Kaiya

Grace, Logan

Guo, Anthony

Henderson, Emma

Moyer, Caylen

Nau, Alexis

Ohearn, Kara

Patel, Krupa

Tschopp, Lindsey

Wallace, Madalyn

Villa Grove High School

Campbell, Alana

Poe, Isaiah

Young, Jaclyn

EDGAR COUNTY

Chrisman High School

Pinnell, Kimbra

Kansas High School

Balch, Korey

Cline, Triston

Medsker, Nathan

FORD COUNTY

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Conover, Adrienne

Duquette, Lauren

Freehill, Kyle

Harmet, Rachel

Hunt, Alex

Kafer, Taylor

Kerber, Gideon

Norbot, Jacob

Pulley, Caleb

Tipsord, Danielle

Williams, Rose

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Christensen, Kaila

Coplea, Dalton

Dudley, Braydon

Eshleman, Cole

Foellner, Ryley

Johnson, Cooper

Kellerhals, Destiny

Miller, Elisabeth

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Christ Lutheran

Scheurich, Shelby

Cissna Park Community High School

Kaeb, Connor

Kissack, Tristen

Maul, Josie

Schmid, Marcus

Wells, Samantha

Iroquois West High School

Connor, Jacob

Conrad, Elizabeth

Davis, Jordyn

Fairley, Tayler

Fink, Hannah

Graham, Tessa

Olson, Brandon

Orr, Stephanie

Milford Township High School

Clark, Ty

Habing, Lillian

Knauth, Konnor

Payne, Dylan

Spence, Madison

Trumann, Emily

Vanhoveln, Monica

Watseka High School

Claire, Jeffrey

Ripley, Nathan

Schroeder, Nathan

MACON COUNTY

Argenta-Oreana High School

Eller, Madyson

Jones, Derek

Pridemore, Chase

Slemp, Hannah

Trimble, Sydney

McLEAN COUNTY

LeRoy High School

Adams, Marissa

Davis, Michaela

Garee, Matthew

Hernandez, Manuel

Loftus, James

Ready, Jay B

Sands, Megan

MOULTRIE COUNTY

Sullivan High School

Delong, Luke

Freeman, Shelby

Goss, Charles

Hogan, Anne

Mauck, Grace

Schmohe, Austin

Todd, Maxwell

PIATT COUNTY

Bement High School

Glennon, Aubrey

Wright, Zacary

Cerro Gordo High School

Gagnon, David

Henricks, Noah

Neaveill, Levi

Tuttle, Emma

Monticello High School

Buffenbarger, Brent

Busby, Mikayla

Carpenter, Ellie

Gortner, Britni

Karnes, Claudia

Knittle, Evelyn

Leischner, Abbey

Marty, Leah

McFarland, Kendyl

McPike, Marissa

Puszkiewicz, Sophie

Roy, Jarron

Schumacher, Livia

Smith, Katlyn

Taylor, Leslie

Westburg, Colleen

Whetstone, Hannah

Whetzel, Natalie

Wittig, Clarence

VERMILION COUNTY

Armstrong High School

Dillman, Bryce

Fancil, Courtney

Logue, Ashlyn

Bismarck-Henning High School

Ford, Madeline

McCord, Lynsey

Nobbe, Daniel

Reifsteck, Blake

Steiner, Lucas

Tilman, Jason

Danville High School

Brunner, Trevor

Budnovich, Zane

Bueter, Abigail

Campbell, Kendall

Clark, Haley

Cooper, Luke

Donnelly, Sahra

Ferris, Lauren

Mahoy, Matthew

Mallady, Kevin

Norton, Ethan

Ritchey, Dakota

Robinson, Cade

Tiu, Rachelle

Uplinger, Mikayla

Wesner, Samantha

Yates, Brandon

Zillman, Russell

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Boose, Nikayla

Conrad, Waylon

Gragert, Brennen

Maskel, Jacob

Hoopeston Area High School

Bzdyl, Ashley

Cartright, Meggon

Morgan, Ashley

Simpson, Katie

Webber, Maya

Oakwood High School

Fox, Dalton

George, Haley

Musson, Skyler

Salt Fork High School

Anderson, Sean

Bainbridge, Cody

Bradley, Zachary

Harlan, Darryll

Labaw, Dawson

McGee, Katherine

Wrzosek, Stanley

Westville High School

Bontjes, Jillian

Crowl, Joshua

Howe, Victoria