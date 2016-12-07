UI to honor raises it promised to comply with OT rules

URBANA — The University of Illinois has decided to honor raises it promised to more than 600 employees to comply with new federal overtime rules, even though a judge has put those rules on hold.

But another 677 workers who were to become eligible for overtime pay under the new Labor Department regulations won't be getting it, at least for now.

The UI sent out notices this week to hundreds of employees affected by the change in the Fair Labor Standards Act, which was to take effect Dec. 1 until a federal judge in Texas blocked it on Nov. 22.

The new policy, issued by the Department of Labor, was designed to help about 4.2 million workers nationwide who are not eligible for overtime but are still expected to work long hours.

Under the old rules, they could earn as little as $23,660 to be exempt from overtime regulations. The Labor Department announced in May it was doubling that level, to $47,476. The threshold hasn't risen since 2004; under the new system, it would increase every three years.

At the Urbana campus, the change affected nearly 400 postdoctoral research associates, as well as academic and civil service workers in housing, admissions, athletics, accounting, technology, human resources, libraries and other areas — 1,300 employees in all. Faculty are not eligible for overtime.

To comply with the law, the UI had already decided to provide raises for 609 employees, at a cost of about $3.5 million, and another 677 were to become eligible for overtime. Employees were notified of the upcoming changes earlier this fall.

But a day after U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a preliminary injunction in Texas, the UI's human resources department sent a massmail to faculty and staff, saying the changes were being suspended while the university reviewed the court's decision. Mazzant's injunction came after 21 states challenged the overtime expansion.

Monday's message from interim Provost Edward Feser said the campus had consulted with UI lawyers, President Tim Killeen and administrators at the two UI campuses in Chicago and Springfield, and studied how other universities were dealing with the situation.

As a result — and given that employees had already been notified of their impending raises — Killeen decided that the university would proceed with the pay increases for academic and civil service employees.

The campus also decided to move forward with the planned increases for the postdoctoral associates, which are funded mostly out of research grants and contracts. Some of their salaries weren't competitive, Feser said.

"Given the fact that we were so far down the road, we felt it appropriate to honor the increases," Feser said Tuesday.

The raises for full-time employees ranged from $26 to $11,600 a year, according to Deb Stone, director of academic human resources. Some part-time postdoctoral researchers received higher raises because they were brought up to full time; the law doesn't allow salaries to be prorated for part time, Stone said.

Meanwhile, salaried employees who had been slated to become eligible for overtime pay for any hours over 40 per week will remain exempt, "until there is clarity on what changes will ultimately be implemented for the Fair Labor Standards Act," Feser's email said.

Some employees were unhappy with that decision.

"We've heard from a couple of those individuals," Stone said.

Stone said the court injunction means the old overtime rules are still in place, so the employees aren't eligible for overtime because they all earn more than the current threshold of $23,660.

Asked if the law prevents the campus from granting overtime anyway, she said, "We don't believe that we would be in compliance if we paid them overtime because they do not meet the criteria."

Those workers will be given back pay for overtime hours they logged the week of Thanksgiving, before the change was put on hold, she said.

Feser said those employees likely wouldn't have received much overtime anyway. The campus carefully analyzed the jobs involved to determine where it made sense to raise salaries to the new minimum threshold — essentially, those where workers regularly worked extra hours or the postdoctoral positions, which are considered academic jobs like faculty appointments, he said.

"We know that this past week of uncertainty has been a stressful time for those employees who had been informed their salary would be increasing," Feser said in the email.

The new postdoctoral salaries apply to current UI researchers; the campus is still determining what the minimum salary should be for new postdoctoral associates, which will hinge on whether courts uphold the Labor Department's new minimum, Stone said.