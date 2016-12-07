Urbana man gets 3 years for battery, child porn

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted hitting a woman in his home and possessing images of children engaged in sex with adults was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

In return for Derrick Marion's pleas to domestic battery and child pornography, several other charges were dismissed.

Marion, 47, of the 1000 block of Austin Drive admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that on July 31, he used his hand or an object to strike his live-in girlfriend in the head.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said Marion had been using crack cocaine and drinking leading up to the battery. The woman sustained bruises, a swollen forehead and other injuries in the beating.

An Urbana police report said that after the beating, he forced her into a car and drove her around, continuing to verbally and physically assault her. When they returned home, she was able to get free, go to a neighbor's and call police. Officers were unable to find Marion that night.

However, in a search of his home, Clark said, police found that Marion had surveillance cameras inside and outside his house. They also took his computer and later, during a court-authorized search of it, found thousands of images of child pornography.

Marion was arrested Sept. 2.

In exchange for his plea to the battery and child pornography counts, other charges alleging he possessed cocaine and methamphetamine as well as aggravated domestic battery were dismissed.

Marion will have to register as a sex offender.

Ladd declined Marion's requests to be recommended for drug treatment in prison or to be released for a while so he could deal with a divorce.

Clark said his record includes convictions for unlawful use of weapons, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, domestic battery, driving under the influence and delivery of alcohol to a minor.