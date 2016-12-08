'Bethlehem Live' open this weekend
DANVILLE — Central Christian Church invites the public to walk through a three-part interactive dramatic presentation of the Christmas story this weekend.
"Bethlehem Live" is a free, two-night event, to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Central Christian, 1101 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Free parking is in back of the building.
Members of Central Christian and St. Paul's Catholic churches have joined together to present this event, during which visitors will find themselves surrounded by sights, sounds and even smells of Bethlehem at the time of Christ's birth, according to organizers. About 100 volunteers will be joined by live donkeys, sheep and pigeons in re-enacting that time.
A story published Thursday incorrectly said the event was Friday and Saturday.
