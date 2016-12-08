Bike-sharing service pedaling its way to C-U

CHAMPAIGN — A bicycle-sharing program, similar to the Zipcar auto-sharing business that has operated locally since 2008, could debut in Champaign-Urbana next spring.

Under a partnership between Zipcar and Zagster, a bike-sharing business located in Cambridge, Mass., Zipbike is expanding into 25 university communities in 2017, including Champaign-Urbana. Trustees of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board Wednesday approved authorizing MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt to negotiate a four-year intergovernmental agreement with Zipbike and the University of Illinois.

"I think we're pretty close," Gnadt said, "but most important, there's no cost for the MTD."

The only expense to the transit district is to help manage the service and possibly provide maintenance at bike stations, all with existing staff, Gnadt said.

There will be more than 10 bike stations in Champaign-Urbana, one at MTD's Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign, another in the city's downtown neighborhood, one in downtown Urbana and the others on the UI campus.

The program will start with 75 bikes.

Zipbike will pay 90 percent of the cost of the program with the remaining 10 percent, or about $70,000, coming from the UI's Student Sustainability Committee, which is funded with student fees.

Zipcar customers, who pay a fee of $50 a year to participate in the car service, will pay $5 more annually to join in Zipbike. Nonmembers will be charged $3 an hour to use the bicycles, according to a memo given MTD board members.

"These bikes would be available for anyone to use on our campus and would have a fee structure associated to their use," wrote Lily Wilcock, a transportation coordinator at the UI.

A local bike-sharing program has been discussed for some time, Gnadt said.

"We've had lots of conversations over several years, and everybody was very interested in it, but whenever we started talking about money, it got difficult to carry on the conversation," he said. "We just were all entering a phase when we were in more belt-tightening than when we put Zipcar in. We were never able to get past talking about bike-sharing."

But "several months ago," he said, Zipbike approached them about the program.

Evan Alvarez, a planner with the MTD, said the partners hope to begin the program by April.

According to Zagster, it has bike-sharing programs at Ohio State, Purdue, Maryland, Notre Dame, Duke and about 15 other universities.