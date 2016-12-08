C-U warming centers open as shelter efforts continue

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette John Cummins, left, and Richard McElroy take shelter from the cold at the Phoenix drop-in shelter in Champaign on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The two men, who describe themselves as homeless and indigent, appreciated the shelter opening early. "The last three nights were almost killers," said Cummins. "You can't sleep at the library or the (Illinois) Terminal," said McElroy.

CHAMPAIGN — Temporary warming shelters have opened in Champaign-Urbana as efforts continue to get a winter emergency shelter for homeless men up and running at a local church.

Temperatures dipping into the 20s, with single-digit wind chills, prompted the Champaign-Urbana Canteen Run to operate an overnight shelter at the Salvation Army Church in Champaign on Wednesday and Thursday nights and C-U at Home to extend hours at its Phoenix daytime drop-in center. Several public places are also designated warming centers for people who need to get out of the cold, according to the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.

The United Way of Champaign County hopes to have an overnight men's shelter with 20 to 30 beds open by January, according to Beverly Baker, the agency's director of community impact.

The shelter will be at one of three Champaign-Urbana churches that have expressed an interest in hosting it. None of the churches are being named until the United Way reaches an agreement with one of them and whichever city the selected church is in signs off on final plans, Baker said.

Some of what is holding up the opening, she said, is that one of the three churches agreed to host the men's shelter, but can't offer space seven days a week. Another of the churches has agreed to be a shelter space seven days a week, but the city has not yet signed off on the plans, she said.

Plans call for the shelter to be in a church for about 2 1/2 months, and be operated on a $40,000 budget with paid staff. There would also be jobs for volunteers to help, according to Melany Jackson, executive director of C-U at Home and the chairperson of the local Council of Service Providers to the Homeless.

In all, many churches and some 37 organizations have been involved in planning to get this men's shelter open, she said.

It's come down to finalizing the location and last details, Jackson said. "And all that will happen in the next three weeks."

Tentative plans call for the shelter to be open from January through March 16 for 10 hours a night, she said.

Baker said the United Way hasn't done any aggressive fundraising for the men's shelter because people may be uncomfortable donating without a definite location and definite opening date.

But gifts are welcome, she said. If, for some reason, this shelter wouldn't come to fruition, donations would be used for other emergency shelter needs, Baker said. People who want to donate can send checks to the United Way of Champaign County and designate their gift to men's emergency shelter.

Driving the need for a men's winter emergency shelter has been the loss of beds from two other agencies that were providing them.

Earlier this year, the former Community Elements, now Rosecrance, closed one level of its TIMES Center transitional housing for homeless men, leaving just 20 beds for men farther along in making the transition to independent living, and the Salvation Army closed its Stepping Stone Men's Shelter due to funding cuts. The Salvation Army later adopted a new program aimed at helping the homeless.

Warming center locations

— The Phoenix drop-in center, 34 E. Green St., open extended hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

— Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, a kid-friendly warming center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

— Market Place Mall in Champaign, Lincoln Square in Urbana and public libraries in Champaign, Urbana and Tolono.

— Illinois Department of Human Services (public aid) office, 705 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

— Champaign-Urbana Canteen Run offering overnight shelter at the Salvation Army Church, 502 N. Prospect Ave., C, Thursday night, picking up at 9 p.m. at the Phoenix, then on the north side of the Urbana Free Library.