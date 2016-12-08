With Danville fire station closing, city seeks to lower staffing level

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Danville Fire Department Lt. Jerry Sparks puts gear into a ladder truck Wednesday at the soon-to-close Station 3 on Griffin Street.

DANVILLE — Nearly 16 years ago, when Lt. Jerry Sparks first became a Danville firefighter at Station No. 3 on Griffin Street, 10 firefighters crowded around the big table in the kitchen and filled the beds in the dorm room next door.

As he walked through the station's living quarters Wednesday afternoon, Sparks said he remembers being "the young man" of the station his first year, which meant a lot of extra kitchen duties.

And the snoring, he said with a laugh, filled the dorm room with that many firefighters in one place.

It was a bustling station then. There were 63 firefighters in the department in his first year.

Now there are 43, as the city has slowly reduced the department's ranks through attrition.

That has left Station 3, the department's largest, rather empty, with mostly bare mattresses and lockers in the dorm room.

Only three firefighters now man the station, which had a somber feel Wednesday.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet," said Sparks, referring to the decision to close the station.

Soon, no firefighters will be sleeping at Station 3, or responding to fires and other emergencies from there, according to a plan approved Tuesday night by Danville aldermen, who voted to cut the fire-suppression unit at the building that serves as headquarters of the department's four stations.

Touted as a cost-saving measure by city officials, the closure was approved by aldermen despite opposition from the firefighters union, some residents and aldermen and four major employers — Quaker Oats, Sygma, Genpact and ThyssenKrupp Presta — that have facilities near the Griffin Street station.

Rising pension costs spurred a majority of aldermen to approve the closure plan that city officials argue will not affect overall response times in emergencies but will save money.

But the significant savings will happen only if the city wins another decision.

In coming weeks, an arbitrator will determine whether the city can cut firefighting positions, too.

Today and Friday, the city and firefighters union officials will be meeting with an arbitrator and hashing out two issues they could not agree on in negotiations — salaries and minimum manning — the minimum number of firefighters that must be on duty each shift.

Danville's current minimum manning level is 13 — three each at three stations, and three plus a shift commander at Station 3.

If Station 3 were mothballed tomorrow, the city would still have to maintain 13 firefighters per shift. And that won't change unless city officials can convince the arbitrator to allow them to reduce minimum manning to 10.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said the council's decision to close a fire station greatly improved the city's argument for reducing the number to 10 per shift, since there's now fewer stations to staff. Without that reduction, there's no long-term savings to the city even with Station 3 closed.

"Not only would there not be long-term savings but a cost," Eisenhauer said of what would happen if an arbitrator does not allow the reduction. "Because then you either have to continue to pay overtime, which will be in excess of $1 million next year, or you have to go out and hire more firefighters, which will increase the city's salary and pension obligations."

Eisenhauer has said the city would reduce the ranks of the fire department through attrition if the arbitrator's decision goes its way.

Overtime, which will exceed $800,000 this fiscal year, is high not because of fires, Eisenhauer said, but because the department is currently at its minimum manning level of 13 per shift, so any vacation or sick days that must be covered are done so by firefighters called in on overtime.

He said some overtime will always exist because the city fully supports calling back as many firefighters as it takes to fight a fire, but the city also wants to be able to reduce the number that must be on duty. That's what would reduce overtime costs and personnel and pension costs long-term, he said.

"For an actual working fire, send all 43; whatever it takes to fight a fire is the number of people we should have on a scene," Eisenhauer said. "Where we can save money is in the wait period between calls and the number of people we have waiting for that call."

Regardless of the number of stations and firefighters in Danville, there will be a fire chief leading the department again rather than it being overseen by a public safety director, a position currently held by Larry Thomason, a retired Danville police officer. Reinstating the fire-chief position was another decision made by aldermen Tuesday night.

Eisenhauer said city officials will soon finish a job description, post the job and begin accepting applications with the goal of starting interviews soon after Jan. 1.

"So we can get a chief in position as quickly as possible," he said. "That chief will help us through the transition of closing the station."