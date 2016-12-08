Danville murder defendant criticizes pretrial delays

Photo by: Provided Raymond Collins Jr.

DANVILLE — A 22-year-old Danville man must wait at least two more months before he can defend himself on murder charges stemming from a nearly 4-year-old fatal shooting at the Fair Oaks housing complex.

However, Raymond Collins Jr. may have to wait even longer if he follows through with a request he made at his pretrial hearing Wednesday: that he would like a new trial judge.

"For the courts to keep allowing the state's continuances, this is no justice," Collins told Vermilion County Circuit Judge Tom O'Shaughnessy, clearly frustrated that his jury trial was postponed a third time. "My due process is being violated."

The trial, which had been set to begin Wednesday, was rescheduled for Feb. 8 to allow Steve Nate, a prosecutor with the Illinois attorney general's office, to prepare.

After Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy took office on Dec. 1, she asked a special prosecutor to take over the case to avoid a conflict of interest. Lacy previously served as the county's public defender, which represented Collins at one time.

Collins and Christopher K. Echols, 28, of Danville, each face six counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Deandre R. Dunbar.

Police found Mr. Dunbar lying on the ground in the 900 block of Lewis Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Feb. 5, 2013, after responding to a call for shots fired. The Chicago man, who was shot a week before his 24th birthday, was taken to Presence United Samaritans Medical Center and pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound shortly after his arrival.

On Feb. 22, 2013, Collins — on parole at the time — was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon that occurred the day before. He pleaded guilty to that charge the following September and was sentenced to six years in prison.

On April 13, the day after he was released from prison, Collins was taken into custody by local authorities and formally charged with Mr. Dunbar's murder the following day. He has been in the Vermilion County Jail since then.

Collins was represented by the public defender's office until June when O'Shaughnessy granted his motion to act as his own attorney.

In November, he filed a motion to dismiss his charges under the Speedy Trial Act, which says defendants who are in custody must be tried within 120 days of the date they were taken into custody, unless the delay was caused by them.

His jury trial was first set for Oct. 31. O'Shaughnessy granted prosecutors' motions to continue in October and again Nov. 28 over the defendant's objections, and a new trial date was set for Wednesday.

At the start of Wednesday's hearing, O'Shaughnessy told Collins his motion to dismiss was denied, explaining that there were still 74 days remaining under the provision. When the judge told him of his new February trial date, Collins objected.

"I'm ready to proceed to trial, and I'm going to object to any continuance," he said, adding he didn't understand why a new prosecutor was necessary or why former Assistant State's Attorney Sandy Lawlyes had filed another 60-day continuance.

O'Shaughnessy explained Lacy's job move.

"That creates a conflict," he said. "She can't prosecute you because her office previously defended you." (Echols' case was also turned over to Nate, who will be back in Danville for Echols' pretrial hearing on Dec. 20.)

Earlier, O'Shaughnessy said Lawyles had filed a motion for another continuance after learning that a witness, a Danville police detective, recently had surgery and would be unavailable to testify had the trial started on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Lawlyes no longer works in the state's attorney's office and that no one has called for a hearing on the motion.

Collins said he felt the delays "shows bad faith on the court's end," and he expected the judge to "stand firm" on a date.

O'Shaughnessy told him he could request another judge, but he had to file a written motion.

Meantime, Collins will return to court Jan. 17 when a judge hears his "motions for limine," which he filed in an effort to keep certain evidence from being presented.