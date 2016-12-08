Florida man sentenced to prison over credit card scam

URBANA — A Florida man who pleaded guilty to burglary in connection with a cloned credit card scam has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Santiago M. Peralta, 25, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty last week before Judge Tom Difanis, admitting that on Oct. 20, 2015, he went in the Sam's Club, 915 W. Marketview Drive, C, intending to commit a theft.

Champaign police discovered that Peralta and two men with him had allegedly used cloned credit cards, which contain stolen personal information, to buy gift cards from the store that day.

In September, co-defendant Yoan Pequeno, 33, of Miami also pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to three years in prison.

A third defendant, Lisanby Cardenas, 31, also of Miami, failed to appear at court hearings after being charged in fall 2015. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Peralta was given credit on his sentence for 376 days already served. Court records show he has a prior conviction out of McLean County for identity theft for which he was sentenced a year ago to two years in prison.