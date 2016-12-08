Just 1 Question: Girls Who Code at Central

A group of sophomore girls are shattering the glass ceiling at Central High School, one coder at a time.

Girls Who Code is a new club at Central that launched this year, thanks to a couple groups of female students who wanted to defeat the stereotype that computer science is a man's field. They meet once a week in math teacher Micah Ward's classroom to practice coding, learn new skills and try out the latest programs. The group hopes to eventually learn how to make geofilters for Snapchat, do blocking work on a program called Scratch and help coach Unit 4 elementary students.

Staff writer Nicole Lafond asked six of them: Why should more women learn how to write code?

LUCIANA TOLEDO-LOPEZ

"I came in my first day of Intro to Computer Science, and out of 20 students, only three of us are girls. That's when I realized this was ridiculous. Why is it this way? I had heard of girl coding clubs before, and they go really well, and girls get to learn a lot, so I thought to bring it to our school would be great.

"It's something that's intellectual and academic; it's important. We have a lot of fun clubs, but this is important. We also have fun, though."

G RACE PROM

"We have AP computer science classes and intro classes, (but) they're electives, not standard classes that everyone gets to take. Most boys know about coding and have done something with it, and I think girls probably would want to do it, but are probably worried about being shot down or standing out."

NGHI NGUYEN

"I was just really surprised on how little of a coding environment we have in public schools in Champaign. ... It's not that girls don't like coding, it's that they've never been introduced to it. The gender gap between girls and guys, there's a very high discrepancy, and our goal is to try to close that discrepancy and introduce girls to different aspects and what coding has to offer."

NEHA HABBAR

"There's a big discrepancy between men and women in the field, and there's a lot of computer science jobs that are opening up, and it's really important that we fill them and more women join the field. There's also statistics that show that women are initially really into computer science, but by the time they get to college, they lose their interest, and they have these stereotypes. So, it's really important at the high school level to get them interested."

KRISTIANA MININGER

"I think it's important to be a part of women empowerment because we need to be able to disperse and have variety."

SHREYA JEYAKUMAR

"I learned a really interesting fact a couple years ago: It's ironic, but people who start off in kindergarten or first grade learning how to code and basic design, as they get older, it starts to drop off right around high school. Students in that age group just don't code as much and don't have time for it.

"I thought it would be cool to join this club where we're all in this together trying to restart something new in our high school. It's like having a little community within our high school."

Have a question you'd like education reporter NICOLE LAFOND to ask of students, teachers or administrators? Our inbox is open for submissions — send an email to nlafond@news-gazette.com.