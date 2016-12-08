LeRoy officials looking into misuse of recreation facility funds

Photo by: Jerry Nowicki/LeRoy-Farmer City Press The Replex facility is managed by the LeRoy Park District Board.

LeROY — An employee has been fired and an investigation is underway into the alleged misuse of "a significant amount of funds" at the city's Replex recreation facility.

The LeRoy Park District Board, which oversees the facility, issued a release Wednesday stating it "first learned about potential financial irregularities in the books and accounts" at the Replex on Tuesday from the district's bank.

"After determining there was credible evidence of improper and unauthorized use of Replex financial funds, the McLean County State's Attorney's Office was notified on the afternoon of Dec. 6," the press release said. "Immediately thereafter, law enforcement officials with the McLean County Sheriff's Department and the LeRoy Police Department were notified, as well as officials from the city of LeRoy."

The release was prepared by Dr. Tom Pliura, the park district's lawyer, who said a significant amount of "small-amount" debits that "shouldn't have been there" showed up on the books. Pliura said police are trying to figure out how long that had been going on.

Pliura said the employee questioned did not dispute making them. That employee has been relieved of duties, although no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

The release did not name the employee who's been fired, but Executive Director Joe Rodts was absent from the facility Wednesday. He did not return a call Wednesday.

Rodts is the only full-time administrative em- ployee other than an associate executive/director of programs, Doug Miller. The Press has confirmed the board named Miller as the facility's interim executive director.

The McLean County sheriff's department is leading the investigation to determine the extent of the fund misuse and whether more than one person may have been involved. The only other full-time employee listed on the Replex website is a health and wellness coordinator. All others are part time.

The LeRoy Police Department is helping as needed, and park board representatives have already talked with investigators.

A forensic audit of the Replex books and accounts by an independent accounting firm is also underway.

"At this time, it is unclear as to the exact nature or amount of the financial irregularities," the press release said. "Research is underway to determine whether commercial insurance policies in place may be available to mitigate any losses. A full public disclosure will be made after the forensic audit is completed and as additional details are identified."

The Replex facility is managed by the LeRoy Park District Board under an intergovernmental agreement passed by the board and the LeRoy City Council in November 2013.

Per that agreement, the five-member park board oversees the daily operations of the Replex while the city pays the facility's bond debt. The park board's last report on the Replex's finances was made to the city council in June 2015.

Currently, the board has one vacancy and four active members. Its president is Bill O'Brien. Other commissioners are Doug Lehr, Jackie Trenkle and Kyle Scheuer.

Jerry Nowicki is editor of the LeRoy/Farmer City Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit leroyfcpress.com.