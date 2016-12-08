Top of the Morning, Dec. 8, 2016

Photo by: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette At the Summer Soiree for Page's ALS Challenge event in Urbana on July 23, 2016 Julie and Nathan Gunn pose on the veranda at Stone Creek. The couple provided musical entertainment for the evening. Other Related Content John Frayne: Performance by Gunns left me speechless

Nathan Gunn of Champaign already has won a Grammy Award (2010). Still, he about jumped out of his opera tights when informed via Instagram that he was nominated for two more Tuesday.

"It never gets old," he said when reached in Vienna, Austria, where the general director of Lyric Theatre @Illinois is rehearsing for his starring role in Mozart's "Don Giovanni." "As an artist, I am always putting myself forward and taking risks. When such incredible effort by so many people is recognized, it gives you a boost."

Gunn's nominations (opera recording and contemporary classical composition) are for his work in "Cold Mountain" at the Sante Fe (N.M.) Opera. "Having been involved in this show from its inception makes this all the more wonderful," he said.

Among awards, Gunn considers a Grammy "one of the greatest. I suppose it ranks up there with Tonys and Oscars."

His first Grammy is in a case in the living room at home.

"I always tease the children," he said, "that if there were a fire, I'd grab the Grammy first and then be sure to come back for them."