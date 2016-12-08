Tweet teases to 'big name' coming to town

CHAMPAIGN — A classic rock artist will be announcing his tour today on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” with a stop in Champaign, but the State Farm Center isn’t saying who it will be.

The SFC teased the show Thursday afternoon with a tweet , saying “Don’t miss Jimmy Fallon TONIGHT for an exciting announcement! Watch for our SFC ad to learn about some awesome news for 2017!!!”

SFC assistant director for marketing Brad Swanson would only tell The News-Gazette the genre and that it’s a “big name.”

“It’ll be a good one,” he added.

The artist will be on Fallon’s show tonight, but Swanson is “not 100 percent sure what his involvement is on the show.”

The artist won’t be playing live, but is “making an appearance of some kind,” he added.

Actor Robert De Niro and musician Pharrell Williams are scheduled to be on the show tonight, with Pharrell and gospel singer Kim Burrell as the musical guests. Swanson said it’s not Pharrell.

Along with the announcement, SFC will be running an ad during the “Tonight Show” promoting the artist’s stop in Champaign.

“Tonight Show” spokeswoman Amber James said she wasn’t aware of a tour being announced on the show tonight, but was checking to confirm that.

This spring, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon and the Ebertfest will both be on the third weekend in April, leaving the fourth weekend with an event to be announced.

Visit Champaign County president and CEO Jayne DeLuce told The News-Gazette in May that the fourth-weekend event “is a big deal for facility usage and for the community.”

Asked Thursday whether the “Tonight Show” announcement is the fourth-weekend-of-April event, DeLuce said, “I don’t know if that’s the one they’re announcing. I don’t know what that one is.”