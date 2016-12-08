UPDATE: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers coming to State Farm Center
CHAMPAIGN — The waiting was the hardest part, but now we know: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform at State Farm Center on May 10.
The classic-rock star announced his band's 40th-anniversary tour Thursday night on Jimmy Fallon’s "Tonight Show." Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at statefarmcenter.com, 866-ILLINI-1 or the State Farm Center box office.
The arena teased the show Thursday afternoon with a tweet, saying “Don’t miss Jimmy Fallon TONIGHT for an exciting announcement! Watch for our SFC ad to learn about some awesome news for 2017!!!”
Don't miss Jimmy Fallon TONIGHT for an exciting announcement! Watch for our SFC ad to learn about some awesome news for 2017!!!
— State Farm Center (@StateFarmCenter) December 8, 2016
At the time, Brad Swanson, the arena's assistant director for marketing, would only tell The News-Gazette the genre and that it’s a “big name.”
“It’ll be a good one,” he added.
Along with the announcement, State Farm Center ran an ad during the show promoting the band’s stop in Champaign.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.