UPDATE: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers coming to State Farm Center

Photo by: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Tom Petty performs with his original band, Mudcrutch, on June 3 at Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati. The rocker announced Thursday night that he and the Heartbreakers were going on tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary; it will stop at Champaign's State Farm Center on May 10.

CHAMPAIGN — The waiting was the hardest part, but now we know: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform at State Farm Center on May 10.

The classic-rock star announced his band's 40th-anniversary tour Thursday night on Jimmy Fallon’s "Tonight Show." Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at statefarmcenter.com, 866-ILLINI-1 or the State Farm Center box office.

The arena teased the show Thursday afternoon with a tweet, saying “Don’t miss Jimmy Fallon TONIGHT for an exciting announcement! Watch for our SFC ad to learn about some awesome news for 2017!!!”

At the time, Brad Swanson, the arena's assistant director for marketing, would only tell The News-Gazette the genre and that it’s a “big name.”

“It’ll be a good one,” he added.

Along with the announcement, State Farm Center ran an ad during the show promoting the band’s stop in Champaign.