Urbana man faces drug, weapon charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Tyren L. Scott

URBANA — An Urbana man who has allegedly been selling heroin from his home has been criminally charged.

Tyren L. Scott, 27, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Division Street, was arrested by Champaign police narcotics agents at his home Wednesday morning.

Champaign police Sgt. Matt Henson said his unit had been investigating allegations that Scott was selling heroin for about four months. They had enough information to obtain a search warrant for the home, which they served about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In the house, Henson said, police found about 12.5 grams of heroin, a loaded pistol and $2,409 cash.

Scott was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Class 1 and 2 felonies respectively.

Champaign County court records indicate Scott has prior convictions for aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.