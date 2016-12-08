World Series trophy tour includes C-U

Video: Cubbie Conversation, Nov. 7, 2016 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette It's been 108 years in the making — the Cubs are World Series champions — and J.J. Lockwood says Cubbie fans should keep the celebration going all year long.

CHAMPAIGN — It’s been just over a month since the Chicago Cubs clinched their first World Series title since 1908, and fans will soon have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the World Series Trophy.

That includes diehards in East Central Illinois.

The team on Thursday announced that the “Cubs Trophy Tour” will kick off today at the Cubs Team Store, 663 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Fans will be able to take photos with the trophy.

While other dates have not been announced, tour stops will include Champaign, Bloomington and Springfield.

