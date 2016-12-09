Area history, Dec. 9, 2016

Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, about 200 pupils of the grade schools of Champaign County were expected to participate in the county spelling bee at Thornburn School in Urbana. The speller with the highest grade would represent the county at the state spelling bee to be held in the state Senate chamber Dec. 27.

In 1966, Champaign Mayor Emmerson Dexter announced his candidacy for election to a third term. No one else had announced for the position, although both Seely Johnston and Virgil Wikoff had been mentioned as possible candidates.

In 2001, three Republican state representatives from East Central Illinois — Rick Winkel of Champaign, Dale Righter of Mattoon and Dan Rutherford of Chenoa — said they were planning to run for state Senate seats the next year.