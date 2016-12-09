Christian rock's top band coming to C-U

CHAMPAIGN — Grammy winners Casting Crowns will hit the State Farm Center on March 25.

The Christian rock band is on the second leg of “The Very Next Thing” Tour, featuring Danny Gokey and Unspoken.

The tour is presented by Compassion International and Museum of the Bible.

“The Very Next Thing” Tour supports Casting Crowns’ newest studio album of the same name, the group’s eighth studio album. With more than 10 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15.