Objection to council candidate's petitions to be heard next week

A 35 page objection to the candidacy of a Champaign City Council hopeful will be heard next week.



Champaign resident Rosa Smith is attempting to get district one candidate Azark Cobbs thrown off the ballot for a lack of valid signatures, among other things.



The City of Champaign Electoral Board will hear arguments from both sides and could rule at a hearing on Wednesday at the city building. The board is made up of mayor Deb Feinen, councilman Michael LaDue and city clerk Marilyn Banks. If Cobbs is thrown off the ballot, it would leave only the incumbent Clarissa Fourman.



Cobbs and Smith declined to comment Friday on the issue.



Meanwhile in Urbana, there was an objection to incumbent Michelle Mayol's candidacy for Cunningham Township Supervisor. However before a hearing could be held, Mayol withdrew her candidacy. That leaves Danielle Chynoweth as the only remaining candidate.