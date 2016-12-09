On tap: $25 million deal to renovate Urbana hotel
Tom's Mailbag (submit questions here) goes live at 2 p.m. today. Here's a sampling of what's to come:
“What is happening with the hotel at Lincoln Square? Is it open? Closed? Fully renovated?”
It’s closed up tight now, but Urbana city officials hope to present an agreement for the redevelopment of the property — as a boutique hotel — to the city council as soon as next month.
It is a $25 million deal to fully renovate what most recently was known as the Urbana Landmark Hotel, 210 S. Race St., but which opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel.
The 128-room, three-story hotel most recently was operated by owner Xiao Jin “XJ” Yuan, but it was closed in April. Yuan is in the process of selling it.
There’s “a fairly large public component to the redevelopment,” Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler told the city’s Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board at its annual meeting Thursday.
Details are still being worked out, she said, but among the “special tools,” or funding options that could be used are tax increment financing (it’s in the city’s new Central TIF District), the food and beverage tax and a special hotel-motel tax that would cover only the revived hotel.
Tyler said the legal and financial groundwork has been under way “for several months,” and that the city is “in the final stages of working out letter of intent which would be preliminary to the development agreement.”
“This is a $25 million project which is what’s necessary to bring that hotel all the way back to what it needs to be to be successful and once again be our anchor in the downtown and a catalyst for future development in the downtown,” she told the review board. “It’s a beautiful building. It needs a lot of work done. The proposal is to bring it to a 4-star status which would be top of the market. It would be unique.”
The project developer, which won’t be identified until the deal goes to the city council, is well-known and specializes in boutique hotels, said Mayor Laurel Prussing.
“This is a very skilled firm and they’ve done many beautiful projects,” she said.
Tyler said the city wants the project to pay for itself.
“It’s been a good market. We’ve seen Champaign proceed with some projects. This would outperform those. Looking at our analysis, we would need to bond for this type of investment,” she said. “We’re looking at some special tools to have the project support itself, which is our goal.”
She said the hotel building, which was built in the early 1920s with subscriptions sold mostly to Urbana citizens, is essential to Urbana’s economy.
“It’s a really bad thing for Urbana to have that big vacant property there. It doesn’t even stand alone. It’s attached to our biggest property (the Lincoln Square mall) in the downtown,” Tyler said. “It’s physically attached to the mall. They’re integral to each other.”
Tyler said Urbana officials want the property “to be just like in the old Jumer’s days (the Peoria-based firm that bought the property in 1977 and spent millions renovating and adding to it) when it was the go-to place for special events, university events, weddings, special dinners and conferences.”
Speaking of the old Jumer’s days, among the special advisers to the city on the redevelopment agreement negotiations is Ken Beth, the city’s special tax increment finance counsel, who 30 years ago was an Urbana city attorney who helped negotiate the Jumer’s deal. That also was a project that reopened a financially troubled hotel property that had been closed.
this is going to be interesting.Maybe she can give them another million dollars of my tax money to help with the renovations?and Do i need to be the one to say this.But a hotel of any kind in downtown urbana?You want real devolpment tear this rat , cockroach , infested place down.It is a dump.dump.
"We've seen Champaign proceed with some projects. This would outperform those." says Mayor Prussing. NO IT WILL NOT. This place is a piece of junk and has been a piece of junk for a long time. The millions the city put into it before didn't save it and this will not either. Will someone please tell the soon to be ex-mayor that her city's competition and major problem is not Champaign. Her biggest problem is a lack of progressive leadership. Urbana will never be as big as nor as progressive as Champaign but Urbana can definitely be better.
There’s “a fairly large public component to the redevelopment,” Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler told the city’s Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board at its annual meeting Thursday. Yeah it's called taking money from the taxpayers to pay for this disaster. We have seen Champaign proceed with SOME projects? Like the south Neil street development, mid town development and all the new apartment buildings to name a few? Urbana's main project has been to try to get sanctuary status. Smart people will sell their houses in Urbana while they still can.
Comments
