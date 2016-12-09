Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

#TheMJs, Dec. 9, 2016
#TheMJs, Dec. 9, 2016

Fri, 12/09/2016 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Very strange way for the former speaker of the House to commemorate the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I must have missed the tweet on 9/11 about how professional and brilliant those hijackers were.

Music

— Big news out of this week's Grammy nominations is that Beyonce's song "Daddy Lessons" was rejected by the Grammy country-music committee for song of the year. She's got nine other nominations; I think she'll be all right.

Hollywood

— The late-night host is headlining the Oscars and many will tune in for the opening monologue alone. Can't be any worse than nearly comatose James Franco a few years ago.

Local

— News that the hot dog giant was coming to town in 2017 was music to the ears of many. Now Chicagoland students have another reason to stick around on the weekends.

Sports

— Kiffin flopped in the NFL with Oakland, but as a collegiate coach, he's 28-15 with a Pac-12 title on his resume. Many are lampooning this hire, but it isn't terrible.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #ArmyNavy
— John Cena
— #OfficeXmasParty
— Lane Kiffin
— #LaLaLand

