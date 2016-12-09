TheMJs, Dec. 9, 2016

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

75 years ago the Japanese displayed professional brilliance and technological power launching surprises from Hawaii to the Philippines — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 7, 2016

— Very strange way for the former speaker of the House to commemorate the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I must have missed the tweet on 9/11 about how professional and brilliant those hijackers were.

Music

I trust Beyonce will respond to this by recording a country album so glorious it shames everyone. https://t.co/CtYyDhfNd2 — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) December 8, 2016

— Big news out of this week's Grammy nominations is that Beyonce's song "Daddy Lessons" was rejected by the Grammy country-music committee for song of the year. She's got nine other nominations; I think she'll be all right.

Hollywood

Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 5, 2016

— The late-night host is headlining the Oscars and many will tune in for the opening monologue alone. Can't be any worse than nearly comatose James Franco a few years ago.

Local

UIUC Student From Chicago Suburbs Will Never Go Home Again With Portillo’s In Champaignhttps://t.co/QeGcidIUDj pic.twitter.com/pZNCg3qJ9t — The Black Sheep UIUC (@BlackSheep_UIUC) December 8, 2016

— News that the hot dog giant was coming to town in 2017 was music to the ears of many. Now Chicagoland students have another reason to stick around on the weekends.

Sports

Why do people think letting Lane Kiffin be a head coach is a good idea? #houston — Mike Moreau (@mikemoreau85) December 8, 2016

— Kiffin flopped in the NFL with Oakland, but as a collegiate coach, he's 28-15 with a Pac-12 title on his resume. Many are lampooning this hire, but it isn't terrible.

