Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 9, 2016

What a fun week it’s been for the Mailbag staff — answering or at least attempting to answer — reader questions about the University of Illinois Arboretum, the origin of Augerville, Christmas lights in Paxton, the Lincoln’s Challenge rebuild, the old Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, a new Burger King and how the heck Paris, Ill., got a $24 million state grant to build a high school.

Also, special license plates for Illinois’ bicentennial, a building project in Savoy, online news, Prospect Avenue traffic snarls, more cracking concrete, the future of a big rock memorializing a Champaign law firm and blaming The News-Gazette for killing a proposed widening of Interstate 74 to six lanes that one reader believes would have included a new I-74/I-57 interchange.

Lincoln Square hotel

“What is happening with the hotel at Lincoln Square? Is it open? Closed? Fully renovated?”

It’s closed up tight now, but Urbana city officials hope to present an agreement for the redevelopment of the property — as a boutique hotel — to the city council as soon as next month.

It is a $25 million deal to fully renovate what most recently was known as the Urbana Landmark Hotel, 210 S. Race St., but which opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel.

The 128-room, three-story hotel most recently was operated by owner Xiao Jin “XJ” Yuan, but it was closed in April. Yuan is in the process of selling it.

There’s “a fairly large public component to the redevelopment,” Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler told the city’s Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board at its annual meeting Thursday.

Details are still being worked out, she said, but among the “special tools,” or funding options that could be used are tax increment financing (it’s in the city’s new Central TIF District), the food and beverage tax and a special hotel-motel tax that would cover only the revived hotel.

Tyler said the legal and financial groundwork has been under way “for several months,” and that the city is “in the final stages of working out letter of intent which would be preliminary to the development agreement.”

“This is a $25 million project which is what’s necessary to bring that hotel all the way back to what it needs to be to be successful and once again be our anchor in the downtown and a catalyst for future development in the downtown,” she told the review board. “It’s a beautiful building. It needs a lot of work done. The proposal is to bring it to a 4-star status which would be top of the market. It would be unique.”

The project developer, which won’t be identified until the deal goes to the city council, is well-known and specializes in boutique hotels, said Mayor Laurel Prussing.

“This is a very skilled firm and they’ve done many beautiful projects,” she said.

Tyler said the city wants the project to pay for itself.

“It’s been a good market. We’ve seen Champaign proceed with some projects. This would outperform those. Looking at our analysis, we would need to bond for this type of investment,” she said. “We’re looking at some special tools to have the project support itself, which is our goal.”

She said the hotel building, which was built in the early 1920s with subscriptions sold mostly to Urbana citizens, is essential to Urbana’s economy.

“It’s a really bad thing for Urbana to have that big vacant property there. It doesn’t even stand alone. It’s attached to our biggest property (the Lincoln Square mall) in the downtown,” Tyler said. “It’s physically attached to the mall. They’re integral to each other.”

Tyler said Urbana officials want the property “to be just like in the old Jumer’s days (the Peoria-based firm that bought the property in 1977 and spent millions renovating and adding to it) when it was the go-to place for special events, university events, weddings, special dinners and conferences.”

Speaking of the old Jumer’s days, among the special advisers to the city on the redevelopment agreement negotiations is Ken Beth, the city’s special tax increment finance counsel, who 30 years ago was an Urbana city attorney who helped negotiate the Jumer’s deal. That also was a project that reopened a financially troubled hotel property that had been closed.

More fast food

“When is the Burger King on University going to be open?”

Maruti Seth, president of the Danville-based Group 2029 franchise, which includes restaurants in Champaign-Urbana, said he plans to open the new University Avenue shop this year, although the opening date is uncertain.

“We were hoping to be open by the 20th, which I don’t think is looking as good as I thought,” he said. “But we’re getting close.”

Paris Cooperative High School grant

“Along with the Sunday article about the proposed new Central (High School), there was a sidebar listing big, beautiful expensive schools and Paris was included. That stated Paris received a $24 million state grant. How did that happen?”

You may recall a time in Illinois’ history when the state government actually had enough money to make grants to local school districts to help them build school buildings. What a quaint, idealistic notion.

That’s what happened in Paris when, because of a school construction grant program that started in the late 1990s, it eventually got a $24.23 million grant to pay for a $37 million high school building.

It took about 10 years from the time the first grant application was made, said Dave Meister, the director of the Paris Cooperative High School district, the only entity of its kind in Illinois. It’s a combination of the Paris Union School District 95 (which once had its own high school) and the Crestwood Community Unit 4 District (which never had a high school).

But I digress.

“We were one of the last districts to get a construction grant,” which was awarded in 2011, said Meister. “The program still exists, but there’s no appropriation to pay for it. It could come back.”

It could, I suppose, but since the entire state will be operating without a budget in about three weeks that seems like a longer shot than the Cubs winning the World Series again.

Paxton Christmas lights

“Will the Johnson family Christmas display in Paxton appear again this year?”

Unfortunately, said Victor Johnson, there are no lights this year for the second Christmas in a row.

“Once again I found myself much too occupied with other projects,” said the young man who in 2014 put up more than 140,000 flashing Christmas lights around the family home that were synchronized to a loop of Christmas music broadcast over a low-power FM channel.

“I do intend on having the big display running again next year with new songs added,” said Johnson. “I will know for certain some time in the spring and make an announcement then. There are some smaller displays similar to mine around central Illinois. I have many of them linked on my website, LightingUpPaxton.com.”

Augerville, Illinois

“What is, or perhaps the question is why is there an Augerville, Illinois?

“According to Wikipedia: Augerville is an unincorporated community in Champaign County, Illinois, United States. Augerville is northeast of Urbana and is near the city’s border.

“When I search for it using Google Maps, I find it being a short section of Airport Road near its intersection with High Cross Road. There is nothing there except Brownfield Woods!

“Who started it and for what purpose?”

This is a good story although I cannot vouch for its authenticity. It comes from the late Emmett V. Kirby, an amateur historian who was a frequent letter writer to The News-Gazette and the old Courier.

Kirby insisted that Augerville was located west of Brownfield Woods (which is about two miles north of U.S. 150 on High Cross Road) at what is now the intersection of Airport Road and Brownfield Road. Today there is nothing to indicate that it was ever a town, just a collection of homes of varying quality.

But at some point in the late 1800s, Kirby said, Uriah P. Brown built “an unpainted country store building just far enough back of the point to allow a hitching rack (free parking) in front of his store which had a false high front above the door in the manner of the western cow town stores.”

Brown was a Civil War veteran from Ohio who was crippled in battle, Kirby said. After he settled in Champaign County he became a justice of the peace and called himself “Squire Brown.”

For some unexplained reason he was forever tormented by a group of local boys. One Halloween they stole his horse. It later was found tied to a flagpole at a nearby schoolhouse. The next year the same horse was stolen and was found atop a 12-foot-high platform, eating corn fodder.

“It took four neighbors and Squire Brown a half-day to bring his horse down to earth,” Kirby wrote in a recollection found at the Urbana Free Library archives.

At one point the local pranksters were brought before Justice of the Peace Brown on a charge that they had disturbed the peace at the nearby Centennial Church.

Whatever penalty he doled out “infuriated” the pranksters, said Kirby.

“Squire Brown had by this time constructed his store building and he let it be known that when the hamlet grew in size he would name it Brownville after himself. It did not take long for the Price brothers to hatch up a plan conceived in their fertile imaginations given by their Irish immigrant mother,” Kirby wrote. “At the next school literary John Price got up to read a paper concerning the new town planned by Squire Brown with some pretty flowery wording, and authoritatively announced it would be named AUGERVILLE.”

That apparently was an insult. According to an online directory of old west slang, the word “auger” also means “the big boss.”

“The Squire was infuriated,” Kirby concluded, “and his protestations led the hearers to perpetuate the nickname to humiliate Squire.”

Squire Uriah P. Brown died in 1914.

Bicentennial license plates

“Will there be a license plate from the Illinois Secretary of State to commemorate Illinois’ bicentennial?

“Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee had plates to recognize their bicentennials, and Missouri has announced that they will have one.

“It would have made sense to make the new license plate that Secretary (Jesse) White just announced as a bicentennial plate, but that would have been too easy.”

Henry Haupt in the office of Secretary of State Jesse White said that it “is looking into how we can promote and celebrate Illinois’ bicentennial (2018), including the possibility of establishing a special event license plate to commemorate the special occasion.

“In addition, the Secretary of State’s office is a member of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission. We will be working with the Commission in a coordinated effort to celebrate and commemorate Illinois’ 200th birthday.”

Savoy project

“What construction is taking place in Savoy west of U.S. 45 in the block south of the Savoy Post Office? Building lots were cleared, a rather large foundation has been poured. There are no local signs or articles that describe what is in the works. My local coffee group wonders.”

Dan Davies, Savoy’s zoning administrator, said that it’s a project by Champaign businessman Scott Garth.

Right now, Davies said, the only permit is to pour the foundation. But it’s likely it eventually will become mini-warehouses in the middle with small retail shops on both the west and east end.

One possibility, Davies said, would be a small coffee shop at one end and a professional office space at the other.

Concrete concerns

“Was the contractor who laid the concrete on Windsor Road in Urbana and that on Fourth Street in Champaign the same one that laid the concrete ramps at State Farm Center? There are many cracks on the new ramps and at outdoor elevated walking areas, at least that is true at the southeast entrance.”

and

“Continuing to harp on the cracking of concrete on Windsor Road in Urbana, and Fourth Street between Kirby Avenue and St. Mary’s Road in Champaign. Another coincidence: Stark was the contractor on Gregory Avenue between Fourth & Sixth streets when that was redone in summer 2013. That concrete developed the same cracking within six weeks after construction concluded in August 2013. I work in the area and noticed the cracking. The cracks were ground into a ’V’ and filled with sealant I think that November. It was never replaced like Fourth Street. It is still very visible.”

Two answers, each from Steve Breitwieser, a spokesman for the University of Illinois’ Facilities & Services.

Regarding the State Farm Center: “(T)he university is working with Grunloh Construction Incorporated and Poettker Construction to address portions of SFC pedestrian entrance ramps which have exhibited some concrete surface cracks. This process will focus on repairing the most apparent locations and also establishes an extended warranty period associated with the work for continued observation.”

And on the Fourth Street repairs: “Yes, routing the cracks and applying sealant was the method utilized to repair areas of the concrete associated with the Gregory Drive project in 2013.”

Breitwieser said the street repairs “have addressed the immediate concerns and the university will watch for further cracks and address those, if needed.”

Law firm memorial

“Now that the demolition of the Fleetwood Building at the corner of Church and Elm is complete, what’s going to be done with the large engraved stone that bears the name of the law firm that used to reside there? Can’t the new and renamed firm on Springfield Avenue use it as a large paperweight at their new digs? Lawyers do generate lots and lots of paper, after all.”

Brett Kepley (whose name is on the rock — “Rawles O’Byrne Stanko & Kepley” — said the new law firm — O’Byrne, Stanko, Kepley & Jefferson — didn’t want the rock and that it went to the new owners of the property, Fleetwood Holdings LLC.

It weighs more than 6,000 pounds, Kepley said.

“We had no place to put it in our new digs in Huntington Tower,” he said.

Kepley suggested, though, that The News-Gazette obtain it, remove the original engraving and reconstitute it as a memorial to Loren Tate, who has been the sports editor here for more than 50 years and has endured as lot of bad basketball and football games. I second the motion.

Incidentally, Champaign’s planning and development director Bruce Knight said no plans have been submitted for the property at Church and Elm. The most recent discussions, he said, were about either condos or an apartment building. The site is just west of West Side Park.

Lincoln’s Challenge update

“What’s the latest on the new buildings under construction for Lincoln’s Challenge, on the former Chanute AFB? According to a July 7, 2016, story in The News-Gazette, work was to resume on the buildings. As of this past weekend (almost five months later) the job site still looks abandoned. Any comment from (state Sen.) Scott Bennett on this?”

“Construction has resumed at Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy,” said Lt. Col Brad Leighton of the Illinois National Guard.

Work had been suspended for almost a year and a half over various state budget and worker availability issues.

“The project now has about 35 contractors working on the project including electricians, plumbers, masons, site utility workers and dry wallers. We expect the first building, the gymnasium, to be completed by March 2017.”

Sen. Scott Bennett said the project is "a priority for us to make sure this is completed. This is a program that is a benefit for the entire state and not just for East Central Illinois. We're going to continue to make it a priority."

Here are more details on the resumption of construction work, courtesy of Dave Hinton at the Rantoul Press ...

http://www.rantoulpress.com/news/education/2016-12-06/nearly-year-and-ha...

University of Illinois arboretum

“If memory serves, at one time (25 years ago?) the University of Illinois issued a master plan for an arboretum that stretched all the way from just beyond the President’s House on Florida Avenue to Windsor Road. It appears that development of this area has proceeded incrementally along those lines, with some work south of the President’s House recently getting under way. Is development of the entire tract of land as an arboretum still in the cards?”

We talked with Kevin McSweeney, a clinical professor who also is director of the UI Arboretum.

He said he isn’t aware of any long-term plans for more intensive development of the large area, and noted that the Urbana campus master plan envisions more open space.

Earlier this year, he said, work was undertaken to clear overgrown and invasive plants that had overtaken the area at the southernmost part of the property, along Windsor Road.

“We pulled a lot of things out and were able to open that up,” he said. “Now you can actually see into the woods. It’s going to go on a step by step basis but eventually we’d like to see more student classes out there and some outreach activities for the public. For now it’s a work in progress.”

The entire property, from the President’s House to Windsor Road, represents a nice transition from formal gardens to a natural area, McSweeney noted.

Just south of the President’s House is an area that will be known as the Sesquicentennial Garden (in honor of the UI’s 150th birthday in 2017) and which will be planted this spring.

Also in that area are the Idea Garden, the Miles C. Hartley Selections Garden and the Noel Welcome Garden.

Farther south are Japan House, the Sen Cherry Tree Allee, the American Hosta Society National Display Garden, an oak grove, ponds and more.

Updating online news

“Has The News-Gazette staff changed the frequency that you post articles online? As a premier subscriber, I used to check late each evening, and early upon waking up in the morning. Lately is seems there are fewer new articles posted outside of the traditional business day. Was there a change, or is there just less news to post lately?”

From News-Gazette Editor Jim Rossow:

“Funny, you’re the first person with this take. Usually we hear the opposite. At 7 a.m. each day, we try to have posted a majority of the print product (although the e-edition goes live much earlier).

“For the next 24 hours, there’s more online content than you can shake a mouse at: stories, updated stories, online-only stories (like this Mailbag), photo galleries, podcasts, videos, chats, etc. My guess is there are 20-30 new offerings posted each weekday after 7 a.m. (less on the weekends because of our staffing).

“Hope this helps.”

Prospect Avenue fixes?

“Regarding the 12/2/16 question and answer about traffic on North Prospect Avenue, has the city and/or state evaluated other alternatives to improve traffic flow in that area, such as additional lanes, elimination of crossroads, barrier type medians, or other things of that nature to improve the flow of traffic? Years ago, I recall talk of eliminating some of the stoplights North of Marketview, but to date no such change has been made.”

“According to our resident engineers, various ideas have been passed around over the years. However, any changes would be very difficult to implement,” said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department. “There’s nowhere to expand to in order to create additional lanes, elimination of crossroads would make it difficult for some businesses to have easy access, etc.”

More on I-74/I-57 interchange

“You left out some details in your response about the I-57/I-74 interchanges.

“A few years ago, there was a proposal to widen I-74 to four lanes between Champaign and Mahomet. For some reason, people screamed and yelled about that and said the project was unnecessary and a waste of money. I believe The News-Gazette encouraged this stance or at least did little to discourage it.

“The interchanges almost certainly would have been upgraded as part of that project.”

Why, of course, the mighty News-Gazette is to blame for the lack of a $75 million Interstate 74/Interstate 57 interchange update. You have uncovered the villain!

I am kidding, for anyone missing the sarcasm.

The project to which you refer, which seemingly came from nowhere almost seven years ago, called for making I-74 three lanes in each direction from I-57 and Mahomet. Its price tag at that time was $71 million. And in none of the stories at that time did IDOT mention that it included what is viewed as a major — and costly — reengineering and reconstruction of the 57/74 interchange.

Here’s a rendering of what the rebuilt interchange could look like ... http://www.idot.illinois.gov/Assets/uploads/IDOT-Projects/District-5/Interstate-57-&-Interstate-74/Proposed%20rendering%202015%2004-02.jpg

And here is the coverage of that suggested widening of I-74 between I-57 and Mahomet.

Have at it, conspiracy theorists:

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2010-01-02/state-considering-inte...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2010-01-08/proposed-expansion-has...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/opinion/editorials/2010-01-11/take-another-l...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/transportation/2010-01-16/public-get-ch...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2010-01-21/idot-gives-information...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2010-02-05/local-officials-changi...

— http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2010-05-20/interstate-74-widening...

Finally, World Series trophy on tour

The Chicago Cubs announced Thursday that the Commissioner’s Trophy — the World Series trophy — would have a Cubs Trophy Tour.

And the tour will include Champaign.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason as we celebrate such a historic World Series championship,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said. “This year’s world championship team is unparalleled, and so are our fans. We can’t wait for them to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

After a stop today at the Cubs Team Store on Michigan Avenue it next will be a Chicago’s City Hall on Dec. 14 and 15.

Some time after that it sounds like it will head out on the road with Illinois stops in Bloomington, Champaign, Elgin, Freeport, Naperville, Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield.

It also will got to Indiana (Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend), and Iowa (Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Mason City, Sioux City and Waterloo).

You were asked where you’d like to see it in Champaign, but a couple folks also made a passionate plea for a stop in Decatur (home of former Cubs great Bill Madlock and the lesser-known Roe Skidmore, who had one AB in his Major League career):

Amy Blackburn: “Please bring the World Series trophy to Decatur, IL. We are a seriously competitive town of Cubs and Cards fans — the Cardinals brought their last World Series trophy here, so we need the Cubs to bring theirs now!!”

Jesse Danbury: I request that the trophy tour include Decatur, IL. Decatur is located in the dead center of our state and is often overlooked by bigger surrounding cities like Bloomington, Champaign and Springfield. There is a TON of Cub loyalty here and it would mean a lot for our city. At 32, and a lifetime Cubs fan, it means a lot from the competitive aspect. Down here, we have to deal with stress and torment from our bitter rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. After all, the last time they won the World Series, Tony La Russa came to meet and greet and sign autographs. I mean, what better way to ‘1-up’ our non-stop trash talking opponent fans than to have the World Series trophy swing by ol’ Decatur. Even the White Sox trophy made it down in 2005 and it was at a local restaurant! Honestly, it would mean a lot to everyone here that are elderly and have waited a lifetime, to my 90-year-old grandfather, father, brother, and 8-year-old son (lucky him), all my friends down here that have been deeply, emotionally invested in this team. I hope this reaches the right person and WE in good ol’ historic Decatur, IL (aka Land of Lincoln) could have the opportunity of our LIFETIME. Thanks! And Go Cubs!”

Debbie Kim: “Please make the Cubs come to Japan House!”

Anonymous: “Kam’s Bar”

Bob Davies: “State Farm Center without a doubt. 16,000+ can be in there plus State Farm sponsoring the tour.”

(Bob is correct that State Farm is sponsoring the tour).

Alison Chan: “Cubs should come to the Asian American Cultural Center! Or YMCA or ARC!”

Julie Griffin: “The Activities Recreational Center (ARC), just like the Stanley Cup visit.”

Mackey Johnson Taake: “The Cubs World Series trophy should most definitely stop at The Stephens Family YMCA! Not only is The Y a great representation of our community and always striving to better serve our community but it is led by an absolute die-hard Cubs fan! CEO Mark Johnson has been a Cubs fan his entire life. This postseason he went to numerous games including World Series games. He was lucky enough to be at game 7 of the World Series to witness a lifelong dream come true! My dad, Mark, has served this community as longtime U of I wrestling coach and now as Stephens Family YMCA CEO, what better way to thank him for his dedication to the community than bring the trophy to The Y! Please consider bringing the trophy to the Y, it would be greatly appreciated by many!”

Angelica Franklin, principal Jefferson Middle School, Champaign: “The hype at Jefferson Middle School among students, staff, and families was unbelievable this year during the baseball postseason. There were several pictures taken on a daily basis of the amount of people wearing their Cubs gear. It would be an amazing opportunity for our students to have the trophy make an appearance at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign.”

Liz Martin: “The Cubs trophy should stop at Jefferson Middle School!”

Thomas: “Should bring Cubs trophy to State Farm Center. I’ve been told that I look like Jake (Arrieta) of the Cubs.”

Bradley Birt: “The trophy should make a stop at Pia’s!”

Lynn White: “The Cubs should bring the trophy to The State Farm Center!!!”

Cheryl: “Scotty’s Brew House ... it has room.”

Mark Toalson: The only true "CUBS" bar in town I am aware of is the Brass Rail downtown. It is an all Chicago bar in support of the Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks. It would be great if the trophy could stop there. If that venue is too small, the Esquire would be a decent 2nd choice.

Rod Lovett: “Since Parkland (College) won the NJCAA World Series in 2002 and 2009, I think the gym at Parkland would be a perfect place to host the Cubs and the WS trophy!”

Chaya Sandler: “Parkland — not the Illini Union. Parkland has lots of free parking unlike Campustown.”

Mike Galloway: “Let’s bring the CUBS and the trophy to the City Center!!!”

Michael Blair: “Pretty sure the Cubs should swing that trophy by MC Sports! After all, the store manager (me) only got married in the Batters Eye, and we easily have the best selection of Cubs merchandise this side of I-80!”

Mark Mammen: “The Cubs should definitely bring the World Series trophy by the new ATI Physical Therapy center I work at. Not only are there some die-hard Cubs fans such as myself who work here, ATI Physical Therapy is the official physical therapy providers for the Cubs and were responsible for rehabbing Kyle Schwarber’s knee injury.”