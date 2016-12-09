Top of the morning, Dec. 9, 2016

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Past 'All Is Bright' events at Allerton Park & Retreat Center started with the lighting of the courtyard tree.

A special shoutout this week goes to Micah Putnam, Peter Lichtenberger and Eric Burton for the holiday cheer at Allerton Park.

At Allerton's "All is Bright" display, there are 100 stands of lights with 60 bulbs per strand. There are 48 uplights and 50ish colored bulbs.

"The past two years, we did a small lighted area in the center of the mansion's courtyard and invited the community out for the tree lighting," said Bridget Rose Frerichs, the communications director for Allerton Park & Retreat Center. (Look for Robin Scholz's photo of the display in Saturday's News-Gazette).

Allerton also has the Kirby Winter Wellness Walk, which is about a half-mile round trip, from the main parking lot to the Visitor Center.

"Going forward, we would like to open it up earlier in the season (around the end of October), and also expand it down to the Fu Dog Garden, potentially all the way to the Sunken Garden," Frerichs said. "And we plan to add a music component, and more active lighting displays, in the future."

On to my weekend recommendations ...

TODAY

"Late Night with Stephen Colbert," 10:30 p.m., CBS

It's all about the guests. Colbert welcomes Olivia Munn, the former correspondent from "The Daily Show," who is in the upcoming movie "Office Christmas Party." Also scheduled to appear are actor Martin Freeman and comedian Tom Papa. Colbert spends a lot of time each night talking about president-elect Donald Trump.

SATURDAY

"Saturday Night Live," 10:30 p.m., NBC

Wrestling superstar John Cena hosts for the first time. The gig has been good for wrestlers in the past. Dwayne Johnson has hosted four times with excellent results. It helps if Cena, like Johnson, is able to make fun of himself.

SUNDAY

"The Dick Van Dyke Show," 7 p.m., CBS

More than 55 years after it first aired, the classic series returns with back-to-back episodes. Originally running in black and white (ask your parents), this week's shows are colorized. The show stars Danville icon Van Dyke as Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore as his wife, Laura.