Urbana preparing to reaffirm sanctuary-city declaration
URBANA — The city of Urbana is poised to move one step closer to officially becoming a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.
At its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night, the city council will vote on a resolution titled "Re-Affirming Urbana as a Sanctuary City." If approved — possibly with tweaks, Alderwoman Diane Marlin hinted — the item could be formally adopted as soon as the next council meeting, set for Dec. 19.
"I wish we had other language than 'sanctuary city,'" Marlin told The News-Gazette on Thursday. "That term is a lightning rod."
The resolution, which comes amid fears that President-elect Donald Trump will stick to his campaign promise of deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, invites Gov. Bruce Rauner to join Urbana in promoting policies that are friendly to immigrants, refugees, undocumented family members and their neighbors.
At a council meeting earlier this week, about 40 Urbana residents declared support for sanctuary status.
UI law Professor Francis Boyle told council members that it's unlikely Trump would be able to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities, as he threatened to do during the campaign. Such action would have to get congressional approval, Boyle said.
The possibility of losing federal funding was among the factors UI officials cited Tuesday in explaining why they couldn't endorse a sanctuary campus.
The City of Urbana wants to hire 5 new police officers. At the same time, they also want to put additional restrictions on how the police do their job, and how the are able to enforce the law.
Urbana.... insanity at it's best. A level of stupidity that never disappoints.
Urbana will no doubt use federal grants for the Officers, much like Champaign will do to hire 6 ff that they do not need. The federal government routinely denies federal transportation money for those states who do not comply with federal rules. Illinois loses millions each year due to no helmet laws.
There are lots of people who want federal money. It will just go to somewhere else, Urbana can be proud of what they are doing and crime goes up.
BTW.......... Professor Boyle, who loves to talk about Urbana and what they should and should not do, is a Champaign resident.
Comments
