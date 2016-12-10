Area history, Dec. 10, 2016

Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, after a trial of two years, Champaign was to at last have a Rotary Club along the lines of those in Danville, Decatur and Bloomington. The organization of the club was not permitted in cities of fewer than 20,000 inhabitants, and the local committee had to offer proof to the district deputy that the population was sufficient before he would permit the organization. A meeting was scheduled at the Beardsley Hotel, where the club would take on life.

In 1966, the University of Illinois athletic board was in session, in a meeting that had overtones of an emergency. The meeting came as the Chicago Tribune reported that football coach Peter Elliott was under consideration for athletic director at Northwestern. Elliott declined to say whether he applied for the Northwestern job.

In 2001, a drop in Champaign sales-tax revenue after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was threatening to cause delays for major city projects.