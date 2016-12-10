Danville school board set to vote on tax levy

DANVILLE — The Danville school board will vote next week on adopting a 2016 tax levy that looks very similar to last year's.

Under the proposal, the district would bring in about $18.91 million in property taxes, including bond and interest — an increase of about $244,063, less bond and interest.

The tax rate would be about $5.70 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the 2015 rate.

"Our main goal is to not increase the tax rate," said business and finance director Heather Smith, adding that the district will still be able to capture additional funding if its overall equalized assessed valuation of property increases.

Smith said the Vermilion County supervisor of assessments has projected a 2.99 percent increase in the district's EAV.

"But that's before the (Vermilion County) board of review makes any adjustments," she said, adding she based her figures on a more conservative 1.5 percent increase. "That's what we're hoping for."

Under that scenario, Smith is recommending that the board on Wednesday levy 4 percent increases in the district's restricted funds — education, fire prevention and safety, operations building maintenance, transportation, working cash, special education and technology lease.

"This does not mean that we would receive a 4 percent increase over the previous year," she cautioned, adding any increase would be dictated by the EAV. "We will get a 2 percent increase ... if there is a 2 percent change in the value."

Smith said the increase would "negate our risk of losing any money if there is more of an increase in the EAV than anticipated. ... In previous years, we have seen a larger drop to the EAV than what was expected, and therefore, took a larger loss."

Smith is also recommending that the board levy a 1.5 percent increase to the overall value of the district's nonrestricted funds — Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, Social Security and tort.

"We levy for these funds in dollars, and we get what we ask for," she said.

"We are trying to keep the rate steady for now in case of the possible cap that could be approved, but we are also trying to negate the risk of increasing the tax rate anymore."