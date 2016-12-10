Ferrari strikes building after crash

Photo by: John Dixon What is left of a Ferrari sports car sits in front of Andy's Barber Shop on south Neil Street after a two vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2016. The wreck severely damaged the building and the sports car.

CHAMPAIGN — Two cars collided on south Neil Street Saturday, with a Ferrari going off the road to hit a building.

No one was injured in the collision or on the street, said Champaign police Sgt. Tom Petrelli.

He said the noontime accident involved the 2016 Ferrari sports car and a 2017 Volvo, both heading north in the 2000 block of Neil Street.

The Ferrari struck Andy’s Barber Shop, 2036 S. Neil St., and the adjacent Premier Tanning, he said, but no damage estimate was available yet.

Petrelli said he didn’t have the names of the drivers or passengers shortly after the crash.