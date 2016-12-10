Ferrari strikes building after crash
CHAMPAIGN — Two cars collided on south Neil Street Saturday, with a Ferrari going off the road to hit a building.
No one was injured in the collision or on the street, said Champaign police Sgt. Tom Petrelli.
He said the noontime accident involved the 2016 Ferrari sports car and a 2017 Volvo, both heading north in the 2000 block of Neil Street.
The Ferrari struck Andy’s Barber Shop, 2036 S. Neil St., and the adjacent Premier Tanning, he said, but no damage estimate was available yet.
Petrelli said he didn’t have the names of the drivers or passengers shortly after the crash.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.