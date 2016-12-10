Top of the Morning, Dec. 10, 2016

Photo by: Provided Nick Meredith at One Winter Night 2016

It wasn't the first time he didn't get good sleep.

"I could name a ton of nights after my daughter was born," Nick Meredith said.

But his night on the town — in a cardboard box as a participant in last year's One Winter Night — about did the Champaign businessman in (above).

"It was so cold and sleeping on a super hard surface made it extremely difficult to get comfortable," he said. "It was about 20 degrees that night."

Nonetheless, Meredith is back for another go-around. He'll do his part to raise money and awareness for the homeless by serving as a box dweller on Feb. 3 in downtown Champaign.

You can too. Organizers are hoping more box dwellers, business sponsors and volunteers come forward to help reach the 2017 goal of $200,000. Call 217-819-4569 or visit cuathome.us to get started.

Meredith signed up after listening to a spirited pitch from C-U At Home director Melany Jackson. "I couldn't say no," he said.

He raised money and documented his chilly night on Facebook.

"It was a very humbling experience to live a life that so many are living in our community," he said. "Definitely changed my outlook on homelessness."

And what about Round 2?

"I will bundle up more and bring more blankets," he said. "I definitely underestimated being in the cold for 12 hours."