Unit 4 may get some leeway on land near Interstate Drive

CHAMPAIGN — With the board's blessing Monday night, the Unit 4 school district will no longer be contractually required to put a high school on 40 acres of farmland it owns on Interstate Drive.

And that's a good thing, given the district's voter-approved plan to spend $87.1 million reinventing Central High School on its current site.

Despite the Central-at-Interstate idea fizzling following failed referendums in 2014 and '15, the district remains locked into the land — and the restrictions that came with it when it bought the 40 acres from The Atkins Group two years ago.

Approval on Monday of an amendment to that contract would expand the possibilities of how Unit 4 could use the land. New language would allow for it to house a high school, middle school, elementary school, administrative building, athletic fields or athletic facilities for the next 40 years.

The revisions come after months of negotiations between the district's real-estate attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald of Meyer Capel, and Atkins.

When the 40 acres were originally bought for $1.6 million — in conjunction with another 40 acres owned by the Ponder family at the same rate — a school board with a much-different makeup agreed to several land-use restrictions for the Atkins-owned land.

Under the terms of the contract, not only can Atkins buy back its former 40 acres in 10 years — at cost — if no school is built by then on it, but the original deed also states:

— For a period of 20 years following the closing of the sale, the land must be used for a high school campus.

— After those 20 years are up, another 20-year provision kicks in, stating that the land must be used for an elementary, middle or high school campus.

— Designs for any new construction must be approved by an architectural committee made up of two people from Atkins and one from Unit 4. A majority vote counts as approval.

— All covenants are binding to the land, no matter who owns it.

Atkins included those covenants because it still has a stake in the area — it owns the Ashland Park subdivision adjacent to the 40 acres and wanted to protect the development potential in the area, officials have said. The former school board agreed to the strict terms in exchange for a cheaper purchase price of $41,000 an acre. (The Ponder-sold land has no such restrictions).

Atkins was "very civic-minded" in negotiations with the school district, Fitzgerald said, and was "looking for an opportunity that would be mutually beneficial."

"They would love to see a school development out there and were looking for a way to make (the land) more usable for the school district," he said.

Atkins still has the right to buy back the land in 10 years, it still has a say in how a hypothetical school would be designed and the covenants are still binding to the property, no matter who owns it. But the amendment to the usage restrictions "opens the land up significantly for us," board President Chris Kloeppel said Friday.

As things stand now, the district says it has no plans to sell the land anytime soon. The board has floated ideas about using the field for athletic facilities — or even a middle school down the road — but has made no official plans for the site.

Since Unit 4 assumed ownership, the parcel has been used by United Way to harvest crops, an arrangement that's led to more than $20,000 being donated to community food banks and netted Unit 4 about $10,000 a year.

The amendment the board is poised to approve Monday also includes language that allows the district to continue to use the land for agricultural purposes.