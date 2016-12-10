Weekend planner: Illuminating science

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Christian Ray, director of general chemistry at the University of Illinois' Noyes Lab, lights methane-gas-filled bubbles on fire at the lab Wednesday in Urbana. Ray will show many more experiments at the upcoming Holiday Magic Chemistry Shows, set for 2 p.m. today and Sunday at the lab, 505 S. Mathews Ave. Visitors are encouraged to donate money to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank food drive while there.

Everyone likes explosions and smoke, right? That's why the Holiday Magic Chemistry Show, put on by University of Illinois chemistry instructors each year, always draws a standing-room-only audience of all ages. The demonstrations elicit gasps, oohs and aahs, and applause, and always open with a classic: The male chemistry instructors breathe in helium, while the female instructors inhale sulfur hexafluoride. The males then sing in helium-induced high voices "We wish you a Merry Christmas" while the women respond in unusually low voices, "And a happy New Year." The free show will be at 2 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday, both in 100 Noyes Lab, 505 S. Mathews Ave., U. Here's more courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. "When we do the demo shows we always ask ourselves, 'What's the overall purpose of this? Is it mostly entertainment or education?'" instructor/showman Don DeCoste said. "This holiday show is much more entertainment. The educational part of it is we get the audience to see none of this is magic. It's all science. We do the classic tricks that magicians might do and say it's science. A lot of the themes we use are winter themes and stories that go along with the holiday season or winter."

The instructors add new demos each year but keep some of the old ones because people still ask about them.

2. Because it's a holiday show, you'll see red and green in some demos. One will have the chemists drop dry ice into red and green water. The effect?

"It sort of looks like the mad scientist in the old movies with solutions bubbling over," DeCoste said. "We have a another reaction that produces a lot of soap bubbles we dye green and it comes out and over a flask. It kind of looks like an evergreen tree."

The instructors will also burn something — in recent years they've moved from Cheetos to Sun Chips. People who are afraid of the special effects or show up late and can't find a seat can watch a live simulcast in a nearby room.

3. So how did this all start? Professor Gil Haight, a pioneer in chemistry education, initiated the Holiday Magic Chemistry Show at the UI. It eventually ended after he retired. More than a decade ago, the chemistry instructors decided to reinstate the event.

Haight, in turn, likely was inspired by chemist Michael Faraday, who started presenting Christmas lectures in 1825 at the Royal Institution in London as a way to educate young people about science.

"He had a famous one about how a candle worked," DeCoste said. "People didn't really understand how it worked. He talked about the science behind the candle."