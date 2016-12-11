Area history, Dec. 11, 2016

Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, burglars made off with a handsome haul from the Chi Psi fraternity house, 111 Chalmers St., C. Their loot was estimated to be between $400 and $500. Among the items taken were cash, gold watches, cuff studs, fraternity badges and two loving cups.

In 1966, the announcement by Champaign Mayor Emmerson Dexter that he would seek another term came as a surprise to some and a shock to others. Why was he risking his popularity by seeking an unprecedented third term? He listed three reasons: urban renewal, the war on poverty and the proposed regional planning commission. Urban renewal and the war on poverty had been Dexter's babies. When he entered office in 1959, urban renewal was a vague thought in most people's minds.

In 2001, Chuck Wertsching, director of fiscal services for the Champaign school district, announced he was leaving the position to take less money a district near Springfield, lamenting his relationship with the school board. "There's a climate of distrust," he said of the board, adding that administrators had been called "inept" and been told they "need to be micromanaged."