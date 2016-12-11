The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Dec. 11, 2016

Time Magazine went with Donald Trump, Entertainment Weekly with Ryan Reynolds, Sports Illustrated with LeBron James. Our panelists chose none of the above when we asked: Who's your Person of the Year in 2016?

ANGELA URBAN

Community Planner, U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development Center

And the winner i s ...NATASHA 'NAT' PETERSCROSS.

Why her? "Standing at barely 5 feet tall, African American and only about a decade in age, Nat is a force to be reckoned with. If you do not know this young lady yet, I highly recommend you read on.

"Nat is local to U-C. I first met her three years ago when my son transferred schools. Mostly learning about her from stories my son shared or from school field trips, my impression of Nat continues to be one of deep awe. Here is a young person who truly embodies love and kindness toward everyone without any judgment passed on anything.

"I grew up in the Deep South, where racism and hatred were prevalent for far too long. Even in the '80s and '90s, Ku Klux Klan pamphlets were dropped off at my doorstep on multiple occasions. People drove their pickup trucks with huge rebel flags flying out of the back and the 'Dixie' song sounding on the horn. Fortunately, within my own home, my parents believed otherwise and taught us to respect all individuals.

"When asking Nat's two moms if I could nominate their daughter, they filled me in on a few extra details of her life. Born in Chicago, she was adopted three days after her birth. She has three biological siblings, all of whom she still knows and are wonderful people. Her extended family consists of a wide variety of people: queer, lesbian, gay, bi, disabled, black, white — you name it. She knows people come in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. She does not discriminate. She loves them all.

"Her mother describes her as 'dangerously empathetic.' As an example, they often attend church in south Chicago and they frequently pass homeless people on their walk to church. Nat loves to cook and aspires to be a chef when she grows up. After these walks, she has declared she wants to own a food truck and drive around, feeding all of the homeless people for free.

"As we approach 2017, we need to ask ourselves: In what kind of community do we want to live and raise our children? Nat's love and empathy toward all people knows no boundaries. I hope we all continue to strive for that and to see how simple it is."

JAMELLE SH ARPE

Senior Associate Dean, UI College of Law

And the winner is ... 7-year-old Syrian girl BANA AL-ABED.

Why her? "Her tweets from war-ravaged Aleppo remind us of childhood's precious fragility. We have seen too many images over the past year of the children wounded or killed as a result of the Syrian conflict. Some lost their lives or were injured when their neighborhoods were bombed. Others suffered while attempting to flee the conflict with their families. Bana and her mother, who also tweets from Bana's account, have allowed us a glimpse into the lives of war's children.

"After reading about Bana's experiences this year, I have resolved to do more to help children like her. I also hug my own children more often, and a little bit tighter, each day."

CLOYDIA L ARIMORE

Cunningham Children's Home

And the winner is ... the late BILL MYERS of Champaign.

Why him? "On the last day of September, Bill died, leaving behind a legacy of love. Bill was one of the most generous, loving and humble people I have ever known.

"He was a successful businessman who was one of the original owners of the local Arby's franchises. Bill shared his financial success through his philanthropy. His life story is fascinating, and his generosity is unparalleled.

"When I wanted to laugh, I called Bill, who always had a story to tell. When Bill laughed — usually at his own jokes — I laughed even harder. He brightened and enriched my life with a belly laugh and sparkling, mischievous eyes that told me: 'No matter what hard times come your way, life is good. Laugh and enjoy every precious moment. Don't be afraid. Show people and tell people you love them. Life is good. Live it.'"

JOHN COLOM BO

UI Professor Emeritus

And the winner is ... POPE FRANCIS.

Why him? "He has changed the conversation in a positive way on so many issues, both within and outside the Catholic church, and reminds us daily that politics and religion should all be dedicated to serving people and not the other way around.

"As a lifelong Catholic and a tax lawyer for all my working life, before Francis I had sadly come to the conclusion that the church was a lot like the Internal Revenue Service and the code: overly rigid, obsessed with rules for rules' sake, losing sight of the fact that rules don't matter much if they aren't directed at helping people in the real world. Every day, Francis reminds us of the simple truth that people must come first, not rules or institutions.

"Can one imagine a world with all the countries led by Francis clones? Peace, respect for others, undoubtedly greater world prosperity borne of hope for too many who are hopeless. If only he could be pope for a thousand years."

JULIA HARTM AN

Music teacher, Countryside School

And the winner is ... PANTSUIT NATION.

Why them? "I voted on Nov. 8, 2016. For the first time. I'm 34.

"I've always maintained a healthy fear of the voting polls. It caused me so much anxiety. The entire process. You've got to register. You've got to know about your secret location. And once you get to the polling place, you've got even more rules to follow, which nobody tells you until you arrive. I had decided over the summer that this was the year. I had to be a part of this. As a woman. As a woman getting to vote for the first female presidential candidate.

"Shortly before that Tuesday in November, I started to get scared again. Out of the blue, I received an invitation to join a 'secret Facebook group,' called Pantsuit Nation. It is a group full of personal, inspirational stories from all kinds of people standing up to racism, bigotry, sexism. These people talk about how they might not have spoken up in uncomfortable situations before but now feel empowered, by this community. Reading these stories made me realize that all too often I turn away or ignore uncomfortable situations that involve uncomfortable topics.

"Pantsuit Nation gave me the confidence to go vote."

ANNE HALL

Urbana school board

And the winner is ... MICHELLE OBAMA.

Why her? "I was impressed with her when President Obama first came on the campaign trail in 2008, and my admiration has grown since.

"Two issues that are very important to me as a school board member are childhood nutrition and fitness. I was so excited to see her launch the 'Let's Move!' and school lunch programs years ago because the country needed to address the challenges our kids face in staying healthy. We are still reaping the benefits of those programs in 2016.

"I also have always respected her for making it clear that her family was her top priority in spite of being one of the most high-profile women in the world. She made it clear that she kept her daughters' upbringing foremost in the decisions she made.

"She's the kind of woman I'd want as a colleague, as a fellow mother I see at school and as a friend."

LASHAUNDA CUNNING HAM

Director of Operations, Circuit Clerk's Office

And the winner is ... former Stone Creek Church Pastor GARY GROGAN.

Why him? "Papa G has not only been a positive role model from a spiritual, community or worldwide standpoint; he is an awesome man of God who gives selflessly on a daily basis. To know him is to love him. More importantly, his vision when it comes to diversity is supported by his actions and his true belief that Jesus loved everyone.

"In a time when racism is tearing our country and community apart, Pastor Grogan ensures the importance of working together, understanding all cultures and loving each other peacefully."

JENNIFER W HERLEY

Agriculture teacher, Mahomet-Seymour High

And the winner is ... the late SONNA CAIN of Tolono.

Why her? "Sonna Cain lived her life giving to those around her daily in Tolono and those surrounding communities. She started an organization (Friends of Santa) that donated numerous necessities, toys and food for families in the holiday season.

"Though she passed away earlier this year, her memory still inspires me, and I'm sure others, to give back. In fact, this holiday season there is a new organization that gives to the community. It's called Friends of Sonna. I can't think of a better tribute to her work and memory."

CHRIS MEN NIG

2014 N-G Girls' Basketball Coach of Year

And the winner is ... Cubs President THEO EPSTEIN.

Why him? "Maybe he should be labeled a witch doctor more than a general manager. He has orchestrated the breaking of two 'curses' in a sport that no one thought possible — the 86-year Curse of the Bambino with the Red Sox and the 108-year Curse of the Billy Goat with the Cubs."

TREVOR BRUN NER

Senior, Danville High

And the winner is ... BERNIE SANDERS.

Why him? "Mr. Sanders was inspirational to me and millennials across the country because he stood for what he believed in. His ideas caught the attention of the younger generation and gave us a voice. He brought many hard topics to light in his debates, started discussions on issues that haven't been talked about in a long time and encouraged my generation to use our voice to start our country on the road to change."