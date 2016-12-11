Top of the Morning, Dec. 11, 2016

One look at Lucas White will tell you how serious Champaign's Jefferson Middle School is about the world champs.

The eighth-grader hasn't taken his Cubs cap off since, well, Principal Angi Franklin doesn't remember when "despite my best efforts telling him that he can't wear a hat in school."

When the Cubs announced they'd be bringing their World Series trophy to Champaign, Franklin was quick to pitch the idea of her school as the ideal setting.

Seriously.

"Why wouldn't you come to Jefferson is the better question?" she said. "We are always striving for our kids to be immersed in excellence and we can't think of a better opportunity."

The Cubs said they'd announce Trophy Tour dates and locations soon. In the meantime, Jefferson students and staff are doing anything to help their cause, including writing letters to Cubs President Theo Epstein.

And if that day comes that Franklin comes on the P.A. and announces 'The trophy is in the gym!'?

"The kids would be partying in the rooms because the staff members would be racing and pushing them down to get there first," she said. "It's cutthroat over here at Jefferson."

The principal included. No matter that she's a White Sox fan.

"This is not about me. It's about our kids," she said. "And, if we can get that Kris Bryant and his blue eyes to accompany the trophy, I would switch my alliance."