2nd of 6 charged in woman's dismemberment pleads guilty

URBANA — A Champaign man faces up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced in connection with the dismemberment of a Champaign woman after she died.

Deundrea M. Weatherspoon, 25, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit dismembering of a human body, a Class 1 felony.

Under his plea agreement, a second Class X charge of dismembering a human body is being dismissed, and the state agreed not to seek a sentence greater than 12 years in prison.

Weatherspoon's sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 23.

Weatherspoon is one of six people charged in connection with the incident. Davion Hedrick, 27, of Champaign pleaded guilty to dismemberment Nov. 7; he faces between six and 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 14. The other four — Randale Banks, 28; Reginald Logan, 23; Donte Meeks, 25; Javon Tate, 19 — are awaiting the resolutions of their criminal cases.

Police found Ashley Gibson's body April 24 in Clinton Lake, a week after she was last seen. They think the six men facing charges were present at a house when the 24-year-old Champaign woman died.

Witnesses identified Weatherspoon as being present at a party at Hedrick's house at 1536 Hedge Road, C, prior to Miss Gibson's death, and being present during the events after her death.

Miss Gibson was initially reported missing by her family on April 19.

The charges allege that on April 18, the men "knowingly severed or mutilated the body of the deceased" by "separating or removing portions of her body."