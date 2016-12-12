Business as usual (kind of)

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Andy Wagner, owner of Andy's Barber Shop, schedules an appointment on the phone while cutting his first haircut of the day at their new location in Champaign on Monday Dec. 12, 2016. Image

By JOHN DIXON

CHAMPAIGN — Andy Wagner was back cutting hair Monday morning.

But not in his shop on Neil Street.

Wagner had to move business one door south — to 2040 S. Neil St. — because Andy's Barber Shop was damaged when a high-priced Ferrari sports car jumped the curb and hit the front of his building on Saturday.

Wagner this morning said he was afraid the move would hurt his business because customers would think the shop was closed, but he added "this is very, very temporary."

Wagner said he expects to move back to the old location Wednesday.