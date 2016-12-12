Business as usual (kind of)
By JOHN DIXON
CHAMPAIGN — Andy Wagner was back cutting hair Monday morning.
But not in his shop on Neil Street.
Wagner had to move business one door south — to 2040 S. Neil St. — because Andy's Barber Shop was damaged when a high-priced Ferrari sports car jumped the curb and hit the front of his building on Saturday.
Wagner this morning said he was afraid the move would hurt his business because customers would think the shop was closed, but he added "this is very, very temporary."
Wagner said he expects to move back to the old location Wednesday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.