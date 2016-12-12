Champaign felon pleads guilty to having gun

Photo by: Provided James L. Howard, 34, of Champaign pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

URBANA — A Champaign man faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons offense.

James L. Howard, 34, who listed an address in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Based on his prior record, he faces three to 14 years in prison when Judge Heidi Ladd sentences him Jan. 20.

He has prior convictions for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2001 and 2004 and for aggravated fleeing and eluding in 2009.

Howard had been set to go on trial Monday afternoon, but after the Illinois State Police laboratory provided the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office with confirmation that his DNA was found on the firearms in question, Howard decided to plead guilty instead.

According to a police report, on May 19, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force got a search warrant for Howard's home after receiving information that he was selling drugs in the apartment.

When officers searched the home, they discovered a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun under a couch cushion and a Glock 9 mm gun in a closet, as well as numerous boxes of ammunition and 49.5 grams of suspected cannabis.

While Howard denied knowing about the firearms or possessing them, swabs from both weapons were sent to the Illinois State Police laboratory for testing.

Howard remains in custody in the Champaign County Jail.