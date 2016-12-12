Location change on tap for Tap In Leadership Academy

URBANA — Later this month, Tap In Leadership Academy will have a new address.

The academic enrichment organization, which launched in 2010, will move from its current location on Round Barn Road in Champaign to the Sunnycrest Mall on Philo Road in Urbana. And with the larger location — about 1,800 square feet — Tap In Leadership founder and executive director Sally Carter says it can serve the needs of youth throughout all of Champaign County.

“We won’t be limited to just kids in Champaign,” Carter said. “We’ll also have separate rooms where kids can study and have specialized programs and activities.”

Tap In offers out-of-school programs for kids in elementary through high school. Carter anticipates serving about 50 kids daily at the new location, where she and her staff will launch an initiative they’re calling the Kickback Lounge. The hope is that children living in the apartment complexes near the new location will take advantage of Tap In’s programs, rather than participate in some of the violent criminal activities that have plagued the city in recent weeks. Three people have been murdered in Urbana in the past three weeks alone.

“With the Kickback Lounge, which is different than a regular after-school program, we’re looking to have program hours during the evenings and on the weekends when a lot of these activities are happening,” Carter said. “We strategically placed it around Sunnycrest Plaza because of the apartment complex that it surrounds. We’re looking to have a safe space for students in middle school and up without feeling like there’s nothing to do on nights and on the weekends instead of just roaming and trying to find some place to go.”

The official launch of Tap In at Sunnycrest is Dec. 17. Full programming starts on Jan. 9.

As of now, Tap In’s programs are free of charge to area kids, thanks in large part to grants. Most recently, it received a $35,000 grant from the Champaign Community Mental Health Board.

“It takes $150,000 to run this program per year,” Carter said. “We got a nice grant, but we’re still very short so it would be nice if we could get other partners and community members to donate so we can continue to offer programs for free to our students.”