Parkland board: 6 candidates file

CHAMPAIGN — Six candidates filed Monday morning for three available six-year terms on the Parkland College board of trustees.

But no one filed for a two-year seat that also is available.

Trustee Donna Gietz of Champaign, whose term expires in April, has not filed for another term.

Parkland and other local school board elections will be held on April 4, the same day as municipal elections in towns through Illinois.

The six who filed for the Parkland board at 8 a.m. Monday include incumbents Dana Trimble of Newman and Greg Knott of St. Joseph. Also filing was Bianca Green of Champaign, who was appointed to the Parkland board in February 2015 to replace state Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City.

Others filing for a full term include Rabel Burdge of Urbana, E.J. Donaghey of Savoy and James Faron of Champaign. Green is the only woman among the six candidates thus far.

Because six people filed simultaneously for the six-year terms a drawing was held to determine ballot position. Faron got the top spot, followed by Trimble, Burdge, Donaghey, Knott and Green.

Nominating petitions and supporting documents for Parkland trustees candidates still can be filed must be filed between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. through Dec. 19. Candidates need at least 50 signatures on petitions to run for the board. Documents must be filed with Nancy Willamon, the Parkland board secretary, at Room U336, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign.