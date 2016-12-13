18-year-old gets 8 years for firing gun at car

URBANA — A Champaign teen prosecuted as an adult for shooting at a car filled with people has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Damajzae Summers, 18, who last lived in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated discharge of a firearm for a May 25 incident in the 1100 block of West Bradley Avenue in Champaign.

Although Summers was 17 at the time of the shooting, Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson sought to have Summers tried as an adult and Difanis agreed.

Summers admitted firing a gun into a car that had pulled up as he and two others were allegedly trying to rob a Champaign teen of his bike and backpack in that block.

The attempted robbery charge was dismissed in return for his plea.

Court records show that Summers had multiple convictions as a juvenile, including theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm. He has three previous sentences to juvenile prison.

He was given credit on his sentence for 87 days already served.