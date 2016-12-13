Champaign man arrested in July holdup of Tolono man

Photo by: Provided Nathan Hobbs, 26, of Champaign, arrested Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, on a warrant issued in late August and charged Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, with armed robbery.

URBANA — A Champaign man wanted for several months in connection with the holdup of a Tolono man is in the Champaign County Jail.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said Nathan Hobbs, 26, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued in late August.

Hobbs, also known as Nathan Cobbs, is charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing a man of his cellphone and credit cards July 4 as the man was in a car in the parking lot of the Mattis North apartment complex.

Police learned that the credit cards were used later in Tuscola.

Hobbs was taken into custody Friday on the Champaign County case. Shaffer said he thought that the warrant was served when a Douglas County case for which Hobbs had been in custody was resolved.

Hobbs was arraigned Monday and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. His next court date is Feb. 14. If convicted of the Class X felony charge, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.