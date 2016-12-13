Crop prices expected to stay low for another couple years

CHAMPAIGN — While farmers can expect another year or two of low corn and soybean prices, those prices could rise in the long term.

That was the message from agriculture economists at this year's annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit, which was held Monday at the I Hotel and Conference Center and which will travel around the state throughout the week.

For the 2016—17 marketing year — which runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 — University of Illinois ag economist Darrel Good expects an average corn price of $3.30 a bushel. While he expects an increase in 2017—18 to $3.60 a bushel, the price remains well below the nearly $7 it peaked at in 2012.

While ethanol production has plateaued, corn production, exports and yield are all increasing.

Soybean production, exports and yield are also all increasing, leading Good to project a 2016—17 price of $9.20 a bushel and 2017—18 price of $8.75, down from a peak over $14 in 2012.

"With low corn and soybean prices, costs got built up during the boom years, creating a margins squeeze," said Scott Irwin, UI professor of agricultural and consumer economics. "And so the farmers have two main questions. One, given the current low price levels, what kind of cost adjustments can and should I make to try to weather these low prices? And then secondly, what are the prospects that prices will recover at some point in the future?"

Irwin believes prices likely will recover in the future. He argued that besides the drought in 2012, over the past 20 years farmers have seen unusually good weather, which is bad for crop prices. He said it is increasingly unlikely the good weather will continue.

"The current run of good weather is extraordinary, and it's getting rather long in the tooth," he said. "As I look to the next several years, I think that there's a better-than-even-money chance that we'll come off of these lows and see some recovery in corn prices. Maybe not all the way back up to the average of $4.60, but I do believe we're scraping along at the bottom and that there's likely to be some recovery as we move forward."

Farmers also face uncertainty from the incoming Trump administration. During the question-and-answer session after the talks, Irwin was asked how Trump would affect ethanol production.

Irwin said it's unlikely the Trump administration would seek to reduce ethanol production, given his base of support, but said it's complicated given his allies in the oil refinery business.

"The basic politics are set up that his base of support was very strong in white, rural areas," he said. "Is he going to strongly go against their interest? I would be really surprised if he did. With Trump, there's a wide range of possible outcomes."

The Trump administration can affect ethanol production because the Environmental Protection Agency is in charge of the Renewable Fuel Standard, which determines what percent of gasoline is from renewable fuels.

To head the EPA, Trump has selected Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who "is no friend of the RFS," Irwin said.

"I don't know," he added. "He's got an interesting dilemma. He's friends with the refiners, and he's friends with the farmers, and he's going to have to choose at some point."