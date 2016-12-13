Illini finding Windy City positively frigid

Cheerleaders lead a crowd of 18,136 in singing 'Hail to the Orange' before the Auburn-Illinois men's basketball game on Dec. 29, 2012, in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Bob Falato has been to most of the 25 regular season games the Illinois basketball team has played at United Center since the building on the West Side opened in 1994.

The 1983 UI graduate and prominent donor recalls the glory days of Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head playing in front of 21,000 fans dressed in orange at the arena.

He also remembers last year, when the Illini squeaked by UIC in front of mostly empty seats (attendance: 5,151).

This year? He won't be at United Center for the UI's game against BYU on Saturday night.

"I've got two holiday parties to go to," he said.

Once a must-see in a city critical to the UI's mission, Illinois basketball has slipped several notches, failing to make a splash in a market it so desperately wants to conquer.

"Having sustained success and playing a fun brand of basketball helps," Falato said. "I'm hopeful we're on the right track, and once we get to a place where we're playing better basketball ..., there's no doubt the fans are going to come back."

* * *

Former Illini Stephen Bardo, a former UI radio partner of Brian Barnhart, remembers when trips to Chicago were a big deal.

"There used to be a buzz around the city and people were talking about it," said Bardo, now an analyst with the Big Ten Network. "Now, it seems as though there's not a lot of buzz around it and there's not a lot of people looking forward to that game. It's a little unfortunate and hopefully they can start to turn that around."

The Illini are 8-3 ahead of Saturday's 8:30 p.m. tip. But those three losses — include a home toe-stub against Winthrop — are hard to shake.

"That really dampens their national perception and when you dampen the national perception, that's going to dampen it here in the Chicago area," Bardo said.

The UI has lost five of its last nine regular-season games in Chicago with alums, recruiting targets and influential high school coaches watching.

"If they can go in and beat BYU this week and with their recruiting class they have coming in, I think they can start to turn things around," Bardo said.

* * *

Chicago public-relations firm KemperLesnik is running Saturday's doubleheader — Dayton plays Northwestern in the opener — and a representative from the company on Monday declined to disclose the number of tickets that have been sold. Tickets, starting at $40, remain available online through TicketMaster and the United Center box office.

The UI marketing department has made a push to ensure that its Chicago fans are aware of Saturday's game. Brad Wurthman, associate AD for marketing and fan development, said Saturday's game is no different than when the Illini played at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center or Miami's American Airlines Arena earlier this season.

"The challenge for us is it's not our home game," Wurthman said. "We don't have the flexibility that we would if it was a home game."

However, season-ticket holders and I-Fund members were provided opportunities to buy tickets earlier than the general public through digital encounters and information that came in the mail along with renewal notices.

"We've made sure to make a push to the fan base, the alumni base up in the Chicago area and in the region to let people know we're going to be there Saturday and to come out and support," Wurthman said. "Because of the doubleheader with Northwestern, Dayton and BYU also involved, we're counting on everybody to help participate in that."

* * *

In recent years, the football program has made a push to infiltrate the market to mixed results. The Illini played Washington at Soldier Field in 2013 in front of an announced crowd of 47,312. They moved a home game against Northwestern there in 2015 and lost in front of a crowd that was announced at 33,514, though folks in attendance that day estimate that the crowd was half that large.

It's clear Illinois hasn't moved the needle in Chicago in its revenue-generating sports.

Laurence Holmes, who has a radio show, writes a column and appears on TV in the Chicago market, said the athletic department can do a better job marketing their personalities.

"I wish they were more visible in Chicago, I really do," Holmes said. "It's not necessarily just playing games, they're never top of mind, they're not helping themselves at being top of mind and I wish that (athletic director Josh) Whitman would make that a point of emphasis for his coaches."

It also didn't help that much of the news coming out of Champaign in recent years was negative, from Tim Beckman's firing after allegations of player mistreatment to arrests of men's basketball players.

"There was never any sense of accountability in Chicago with anyone down there," Holmes said. "It wasn't like 'We're going to talk with someone who has answers' until Whitman took over the job. He's done a better job of selling the program."

* * *

It's a tall order for any college program to crack a market dominated by five major professional sports franchises,

Holmes said Illinois, in recent years, has fallen behind Notre Dame, Northwestern, Northern Illinois and the nearby Big Ten programs such as Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan.

"As stupid as the ad campaign started at the beginning, (Northwestern) has accomplished their goal of becoming Chicago's Big Ten team," Holmes said. "I can't remember the last time that someone in Champaign has offered even a story idea. Even if it's not to interview the coaches, maybe you've got a great story on your football team that people should know about. Illini football is behind damn near everybody."

But, "There's still room for them, there's still room for Illinois," Holmes said. "It's got to be a combination of them winning, which is probably the most important thing and then giving of themselves and I really wish they would."