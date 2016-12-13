Man charged with burglarizing Rantoul office

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Anthony Keenan

URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly broke into the building where he was trying to earn his high school diploma has been charged with burglary.

Anthony Keenan, 48, of the 1200 block of Sunset Drive was arrested Monday at the courthouse in Urbana when he showed up to visit with his probation officer, according to Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse.

Keenan was charged with burglary for allegedly forcing entry late Thursday or early Friday into the Regional Office of Education at 200 S. Frederick St., Rantoul, and stealing electronics.

Bouse said about 8:30 a.m. Friday, employees found broken windows in an office and a GED classroom. They also discovered that a computer monitor hooked up to surveillance cameras for the building and a television were missing.

Police were led to Keenan when an employee found a sweater in the office that Keenan had worn to class Thursday. Bouse said police were able to review the surveillance video, which showed Keenan making entry to the offices and taking the monitor and television. Bouse said neither have been recovered.

Keenan admitted to police he broke into the building.

Just last week, Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Keenan to 30 months of probation for theft from a person in July and ordered him to repay his victim $624. He had pleaded guilty to that crime in October and another charge of burglary was dismissed.

In the wake of his arrest Monday, the state filed a petition to revoke his probation for the theft.